Award-winning animated film about Anglesey saints to premiere at Urdd Eisteddfod

Nation.Cymru Team

A bilingual animated film about two of Wales’s most celebrated saints will make its Welsh premiere during Oedfa’r Urdd, the Urdd Eisteddfod’s Sunday service, on 24 May 2026 at the Anglesey Showground.

The Story of Cybi & Seiriol won Best Educational Film and Best Animated Film at the 2026 Christian Film Festival which is based in Florida.

The film follows Saints Cybi and Seiriol, two sixth-century figures whose faith and friendship helped shape Christian life in Wales. It traces Cybi’s journey from Jerusalem to Anglesey and Seiriol’s friendship with Cybi, with both saints meeting at Clorach Well in the heart of Anglesey.

The film uses animation and aerial footage to bring the saints’ stories to life across holy wells, monasteries and coastal landscapes. It is produced in Welsh and English.

The Story of Cybi & Seiriol was produced and co-written by Nia Elain Roberts, Schools Education Officer for the Diocese of Bangor, and Hywel Griffiths of Griffilms Animation Studio – TheGas.uk, who co-wrote and animated the production. Nia provides the narration, with the Reverend Canon Emlyn Williams voicing Cybi.

Pilgrimage

The screening will form part of Oedfa’r Urdd, which focuses on the theme of pilgrimage. The service will be introduced by Erin Pererin, a fictional pilgrimage guide for children created by Nia and played by a member of the Anglesey Sunday School choir. Performances from Côr Ieuenctid Môn and the Anglesey Sunday School choir will also form part of the service.

The film is the latest resource on PererinYsgolion.cymru, a website developed by the Diocese of Bangor providing schools with age-appropriate materials on Christian pilgrimage, saints and sacred places in support of the Religious Values and Ethics (RVE) curriculum. Erin Pererin features throughout the website, guiding children through the resources and introducing them to the idea of pilgrimage and Wales’s Christian heritage.

The project forms part of the Diocese’s wider work to encourage engagement with pilgrimage and sacred places, at a time when interest in pilgrimage has grown following the BBC’s Pilgrimage series.

History

Nia said she wanted children to understand the history behind the churches in their own communities, “Churches are important centres of Christian faith, but they also teach us about our heritage. Welsh saints like Cybi and Seiriol saw that building communities, strengthening faith, and helping others was the way forward.”

On Cybi’s story in particular, she said, “After the death of his father, Cybi turned down the chance to become king of Cornwall and chose instead to follow a life of faith. His story shows that his belief in God mattered more to him than power, and that remains an inspiring message today.”

This summer will see the launch of Llwybr Cybi a Seiriol, a new pilgrimage route on Anglesey following the footsteps of both saints through the island’s churches, holy wells and coastal landscapes.

Schools can visit PererinYsgolion.cymru for resources supporting the RVE curriculum.

Oedfa’r Urdd takes place at the Green Pavilion from 09:15.