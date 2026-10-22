Award-winning burger brand announce new location in Cardiff city centre

Amelia Jones

One of the UK’s most celebrated burger brands is set to open its first Welsh restaurant in Cardiff, bringing its award-winning burgers to the Welsh capital in 2027.

The Beefy Boys have announced plans to open a new restaurant at 12 Wharton Street, taking over the former Mugshot steak restaurant site, with doors expected to open in March 2027.

The Hereford-born specialists have earned recognition at some of the biggest competitions in the burger industry, building a reputation for serving up some seriously impressive food.

The team won both Best Burger and Best Burger Chef at the 2023 National Burger Awards, cementing their status as one of the leading names in the UK burger scene.

Their success has also taken them across the Atlantic. The Beefy Boys finished as runners-up at the World Food Championships in Las Vegas in 2014 before securing fourth place at the 2024 World Burger Championships in Indianapolis.

They announced the opening on social media with a comical AI-generated video which features them riding a dragon over the Cardiff city centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beefy Boys (@thebeefyboys)

The brand’s story began with a group of friends who shared a passion for burgers and barbecuing, competing at BBQ festivals before turning their love of food into a successful restaurant business.

Since then, The Beefy Boys have grown into an award-winning brand, attracting burger fans with their creative menus and commitment to flavour. They also released their own cookbook earlier this year, which took them on a tour around the UK.

Their arrival in Cardiff marks an exciting milestone for the business, bringing its much-loved burgers to a new audience in Wales.

The new restaurant will be located on Wharton Street, in the heart of Cardiff city centre, putting it within easy reach of shoppers, workers and visitors looking for somewhere new to eat.

With the opening planned for March 2027, Cardiff’s burger fans have plenty to look forward to.

You can find out more information on their social media page.

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