Award-winning cliff-top hotel receives major makeover

A stunning cliff-top hotel voted one of the best places to stay in Wales has received a major makeover.

After a complete hotel refurbishment, the apartments at the luxury St Brides Spa Hotel have now received a makeover ahead of the upcoming high season for tourism.

All six Hotel Apartments have been upgraded to a high specification, including an interior redesign that features a palette of coastal blues and layers of rich textiles. New furniture helps ensure guests have a comfortable stay, while the addition of air conditioning is ideal for hot summer nights as the mercury starts to soar. The apartments can accommodate up to four guests, either as four adults or two adults and two children using bunk beds. Dog friendly apartments are also available upon request.

Designed for longer stays and situated within the St Brides Spa Hotel grounds, the apartments also benefit from full access to the Hotel’s facilities – with guests able to enjoy a complimentary 90-minute session in the spa’s Thermal Suite and Hydrotherapy Pool with each night of their stay. The spa – which was awarded AA Best UK Spa and rated a ‘5* Bubble Spa’ in The Good Spa Guide – offers a range of treatments and facilities, from a salt therapy room to an infinity pool with enviable views across the beach.

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The 14 Village Apartments – a mix of one-and-two-bedroom self-catering spaces – are located just a short walk from the main hotel and Saundersfoot’s Blue Flag Beach. Dog friendly and suitable for groups of up to four, they provide a home-from-home for those looking to immerse themselves in the beauty of the West Wales coastline. The apartments have all received renovations in the form of new carpets, sofas and soft furnishings, elevating them to the same luxury, premium feel as the hotel.

This follows a huge renovation of the St Brides Spa Hotel in 2025 and resulted in the property being named in The Times’ Best 50 Places to Stay list earlier this year. St Brides was also named AA Hotel of the Year for Wales following a refurbishment of all 35 hotel bedrooms, restaurant and spa improvements including a new Himalayan infra-red saltroom, outdoor sauna and spa pool.

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The property has renovated the apartments as part of a drive towards group bookings, with the larger spaces offering more room for families and friends to soak up the breathtaking coastal views that Saundersfoot is so famous for. The apartments offer flexibility for larger groups, with the self-catering facilities making them ideal for getaways and celebrations.

The Celtic Collection Regional Operations Director Matt Barnby said: “We’re seeing growing demand for high-quality accommodation that gives guests more space and flexibility, particularly for longer coastal breaks. These upgrades allow us to offer that while maintaining the standard of experience people expect from St Brides.

“With their prime location in Saundersfoot and access to our award-winning facilities, the apartments provide the perfect base to enjoy everything Pembrokeshire has to offer during the busy season ahead.”

Prices start from £216 per night for the Hotel Apartments, and £162 per night for the Village Apartments. For more information and reservations, visit www.stbridesspahotel.com.