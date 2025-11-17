Award-winning folk group announces debut Wales date for 2026 tour

The rousing atmosphere of traditional Irish pubs will be brought to Llandudno as Emmy Award-winning group The Shamrocks embark on their debut UK tour next autumn.

After wowing audiences from the Sydney Opera House to the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, the five-piece harmony and multi-instrumental group are set to bring their Belfast charm to Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

Dubbed ‘one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever exports’, The Shamrocks promise a night filled with classics including Danny Boy, Wild Rover and Whiskey In The Jar reimagined in their unique style, alongside original songs and compositions.

Formed in 2018, the group, consisting of brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh, brothers Jimmy and Nathan Johnston, and Matthew Campbell, has consistently won rave reviews including a sold-out West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre last year.

The cross-community quintet features some of Northern Ireland’s most exciting musical talent, with members having featured in West End productions and won Irish dance competitions around the world.

Raymond Walsh said: “When The Shamrocks perform, we always want it to feel like you’ve walked into a Belfast pub and stumbled across the best live music session you’ve ever been part of.

“We bring the highs of the drinking songs like Wild Rover and Dirty Old Town, and the emotion of classics like Danny Boy and The Parting Glass. You’ll laugh, cry and experience every emotion in between.

“No matter where you watch the show, you’ll head for home with a smile on your face, a spring in your step and feeling you’ve had a great night out in Ireland! So please don’t miss out on our tour – get your tickets to join us for a pint and a sing-along as if you are visiting the Emerald Isle.”

The Shamrocks’ 2026 tour announcement follows a busy year which saw them headline the BBC’s St Patrick’s Day coverage across the UK and Ireland, with a live concert recorded at Belfast’s Ulster Hall.

The show also aired across the US, where it picked up two regional Emmy Awards, including Best Entertainment Programme. They also performed to 10 million people on America’s Today Show, live from New York’s Times Square on St Patrick’s Day.

With more than 100 million views of their videos online and concerts in more than 30 countries, The Shamrocks continue to reimagine the Irish songbook while celebrating their roots.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday via cuffeandtaylor.com