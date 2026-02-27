BRIT award winning singer-songwriter joins Cardiff summer concert line-up

Amelia Jones

A multi-award winning contemporary folk artist is the latest act heading to Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields this summer – as special guest for Lewis Capaldi’s double headline appearance.

The 2026 BRITS Critics Choice and BBC Introducing award winner Jacob Alon will join global superstar Lewis Capaldi in the Welsh capital for his two shows on Tuesday and Wednesday June 30 and July 1.

Final tickets are available now via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Alon, who tonight headlines Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms as part of the BRITS Week series of shows in association with War Child, achieved almost unanimous acclaim for their Mercury Prize nominated debut album In Limerence – before becoming the first Scottish artist to receive the BBC Introducing Award.

The album introduced Fife-born Alon as one of the fiercest and most beguiling of voices in contemporary folk music. But to limit them solely as a folk artist would be doing a disservice. Theirs is a voice to stop traffic, a storyteller to provoke conversation, and a musician shaking off the shackles of any genre specifics.

Their raw power shines through clearest with just a voice and guitar, but they have the personality and panache of a pop star, described by The Times as someone “breathing new life into the singer-songwriter genre” and by The Independent as “one of the most remarkable voices of their generation”.

Blackweir 2026 will also see headlining shows from British rock legends The Cure, US vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims and GRAMMY Award winning international superstar rapper, singer, songwriter and actor Pitbull.

Presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Blackweir is the new live music hotspot for Cardiff launched in 2025.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “We are delighted to be adding an artist like Jacob Alon to the line up at Blackweir, joining the incredible Lewis Capaldi as his special guest for what will be two magical nights of music.

“Jacob has had in amazing start to the year, winning both the BBC Introducing and BRITS Critics Choice awards – two real indicators of someone who is sure to become a celebrated artist in years to come.

“Don’t miss out on the final remaining tickets to see Lewis Capaldi and Jacob Alon in the heart of Cardiff.”

You can stay up to date with all announcements for Blackweir here.