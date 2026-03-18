Award-winning history walks return for 2026

Matthew ap Gwilym

The award-winning Glamorgan History Walks festival will return for Summer 2026, bringing its popular blend of history, storytelling and gentle walking to beautiful locations across south Wales.

The full programme has just been released, and tickets are now on sale. As in previous years, the walks will be led by historian and author Graham Loveluck-Edwards, who many will recognise from his TV appearances on programmes such as ITV’s “Vanished Wales” and Sky History’s “In Search of the Grail with Alice Roberts”.

The idea behind the festival is simple: Rather than reading about the past at home, these walks invite people to step outside and explore it for themselves. Participants stroll through historic towns, quiet lanes and sweeping countryside while hearing the stories that shaped Wales and Britain. From ancient sites to modern landmarks, each walk reveals the layers of history that surround us.

There is also a team of people who contribute to these walks. Guest speakers often join us to offer their expertise. They include a couple of university professors, as well as enthusiastic local researchers who know the area inside out. Everyone who contributes has the aim of making history lively, friendly and easy to enjoy.

As you might be able to deduce, the atmosphere is relaxed. These events are designed to be social as well as informative.

“It’s wonderful to see how much people enjoy the experience,” said Graham Loveluck-Edwards. “The walks bring together three things people love — good stories, fresh air and great company.”

He added: “We choose routes where there is plenty to talk about. Within just a few miles you might discover a Roman road, a medieval church, an industrial site or even dinosaur footprints. The range of stories means there’s always something new to surprise people.”

Careful thought also goes into the routes we take. They are designed to be scenic and manageable, with clear routes and regular stops to hear the stories behind each place. All the walks are circular, so participants finish where they started.

And there is often another welcome feature at the end of the route.

“We also try to finish near a good pub or café,” Graham said with a smile. “It gives people a chance to relax, chat about what they’ve discovered and enjoy the rest of the day.”

The 2026 festival will visit every Unitary Authority area within the historic county of Glamorgan.

The programme begins on Saturday 2 May at Margam, before moving on through Neath & Port Talbot. Later in May the walks continue across Swansea and Gower, finishing the month in Merthyr Tydfil.

June brings events in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the Vale of Glamorgan. In July the festival comes to Bridgend, before concluding in Cardiff on 16 August.

The walks are suitable for a wide range of abilities including a couple which are wheelchair accessible. The shortest route is less than two miles long, while the longest is around eight miles. They take place at a relaxed pace, with regular stops for stories and discussion.

That makes them ideal for anyone who enjoys gentle exercise, fresh air and discovering something new about the places around them.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, while children aged 12 and under go free, making the walks an affordable day out for families as well.

Whether you are a lifelong history enthusiast or simply curious about the stories behind your local landscape, the Glamorgan History Walks promises a memorable way to spend a summer day.

For the full programme and tickets visit glamwalks.co.uk.

Last year over 850 took part in one of these walks. Because so many gave such glowing feedback about them, Wales Tourism awarded the event a silver medal. Pre-booking online therefore is highly recommended as these walks tend to sell out quickly.