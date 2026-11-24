Amelia Jones

Welsh journalist Seren Jones has explored why Chinese takeaways became so widespread across Wales in a video for her new series, Cyrraedd Cymru.

The award-winning presenter traces the history of Chinese immigration to Wales, from early arrivals who found work in laundries to the growth of the takeaway trade.

She says some of the earliest Chinese immigrants settled in Wales at the beginning of the 20th century, with many opening or working in laundries during the first half of the century.

Jones said: “For many, laundries were one of the few ways to find work, because Chinese immigrants were often excluded from other employment due to language barriers.

“But working in laundries back then was super hard labor. The hours were long, and there was constant racism, including a period of attacks on their businesses.”

The video also highlights the hostility faced by Chinese laundry owners in Cardiff in 1911.

Jones said: “In 1911, there were 30 Chinese laundries in Cardiff. All of them were attacked by Welsh mobs during a Siemens strike.”

Despite the attacks, the businesses continued to grow. Jones says more than 500 Chinese laundries were operating across Britain by 1931.

However, the arrival of more affordable domestic washing machines during the 1970s changed the industry, reducing demand for laundry services and forcing many businesses to close.

Jones explains that many Chinese business owners subsequently turned to the food industry, helping establish the restaurants and takeaways now found across Wales and the rest of the UK.

She said: “Fast forward to 2026, there are 580 Chinese restaurants and takeaways operating in Wales, and more than 11,000 Chinese takeaways operating across the UK.”

The history is explored in Jones’ new four-part series, Cyrraedd Cymru, which traces the history of immigration in Wales and the people from different parts of the world who have moved here and helped shape the country we know today.

Two episodes have been released so far, with the remaining instalments available to watch on BBC iPlayer and S4C.