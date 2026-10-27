Award-winning musicals and film coming to Welsh arts centre

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh arts centre is set to screen two acclaimed stage productions and an award-winning film this autumn, bringing Broadway hits, British theatre and international cinema to local audiences.

First at Mwldan, on 31 October and 5, 7 and 8 November, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown (PG) will bring its reimagining of ancient Greek myths to Welsh audiences.

The musical, which blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz is based on the ancient tales of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

Tickets for Hadestown: The Musical, filmed live on stage in London’s West End and featuring the original Broadway stars, showings at Mwldan are available now.

Then, from 5 November, Josh O’Connor will lead the cast of Clifford Odets’ American classic Golden Boy, filmed live from the Almeida Theatre.

In 1930s New York at the height of the Depression, Joe Bonaparte, a gifted young violinist with a future in music, is lured into the world of professional boxing by a chance at fame and fortune.

Joe must confront what he’s willing to sacrifice, who he’s willing to become, and how to find his place in a world that demands he choose a side.

Brought to life with a live string quartet, Olivier Award-winner Sam Yates directs the drama exploring ambition, identity, and the high price of success.

Finally, on 8 November there will be a screening of The President’s Cake, which follows a nine-year-old girl’s quest to bake a cake for Saddam Hussein.

In what the Guardian called a debut filled with ‘terrific charm and sweetness’ from director Hasan Hadi, young Lamia falls victim to a class cake draw.

In the wake of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, she embarks on a hazardous odyssey to search for the basic ingredients, once common but now a scarce luxury.

Combining a road-trip, fable, and portrait of time and place, Hadi draws on childhood memories in the feature which won the Caméra d’Or for best first film at Cannes in 2025.

Tickets for all three events are available now from the Mwldan site, or by phoning our box office between 12pm and 8pm from Tuesday to Sunday on 01239 621 200.

Theatr Mwldan Film Society has brought arthouse cinema to west Wales for over 25 years and will show 15 films during its 2026/27 season, with screenings open to members and the general public.

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