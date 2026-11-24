Amelia Jones

An award-winning pizzeria is set to close its doors in the new year after a decade in business, with its owner blaming rising operating costs and a significant fall in customers.

Stone Rock Lodge in Chepstow will serve its final pizzas on January 1, 2027, bringing an end to its restaurant operation after 10 years in the town.

Owner Scott Edwards said the decision had been driven by the increasingly difficult financial conditions facing independent hospitality businesses, with customers having less disposable income to spend on eating out while the cost of running the restaurant continued to rise.

He said the combination of higher energy bills, staffing expenses and food and drink prices had made it increasingly difficult for the family-run business to remain financially viable.

Announcing the news on social media, he also talked about issues with pizza ovens. He said: “We’ve been using a traditional clay pizza oven since we first opened in 2017. A clay oven heated using wood or gas can reach the high temperatures (450C+) required to cook a pizza properly, getting its borders to inflate fully with their lovely crisp, bubbled and slightly charred edges.

“We opened with a garden variety static clay domed oven (literally a biggish garden pizza oven for domestic use at home), which requires our chefs to use a circular turning peel to rotate the pizzas by hand inside the oven to insure an evenly cooked pizza.

“Then 4 years later in 2021 we bought the ‘Ferrari’ of pizza ovens, a Marana, wood/gas hybrid capable of cooking up to 10 pizzas at once, with an automatic rotating deck meaning our chefs no longer had to turn the pizzas by hand.

“Needless to say this oven cost a small fortune but it revolutionized our business, meaning not only could we produce more pizza more quickly, but also increasing the consistency of quality in our product, and freeing up our chefs to concentrate on stretching dough and topping.

“We are the only pizzeria in the area that has an oven of this type, most other pizza producing restaurants and take aways in our area use the simple flat, electric oven with the draws that open, which simply cannot produce the traditional type of pizza which we are famous for.”

Mr Edwards, a former professional rugby player who spent time playing in Italy, established the pizzeria with a strong influence from Italian food and culture. It went on to build a reputation well beyond Chepstow, collecting several major industry accolades during its time in business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stone Rock Lodge (@stonerocklodge)

Stone Rock Pizza was named Wales’ best pizzeria at the Welsh Restaurant Awards in 2019, having previously secured Gold Awards at the Pizza and Pasta Association Awards in London in both 2017 and 2018.

Although the restaurant is closing, the wider Stone Rock Lodge business will continue, with its owners now placing an increasing emphasis on wellness and accommodation.

The site has already developed a growing wellness offering, including saunas, cold-water plunges, wellbeing sessions and retreats. Its facilities also include 12 en-suite guest rooms, two saunas and six cold plunges.

Mr Edwards said the wellness side of the business had experienced significant growth and that plans were already under way for a further expansion in 2027, with a new project intended to take the business in a different direction following the restaurant’s closure.

He described the move as the beginning of a new chapter for Stone Rock Lodge, suggesting the changing focus reflected the growing importance people are placing on health and wellbeing amid increasingly demanding lifestyles.

Customers will still have an opportunity to enjoy some of the restaurant’s best-known dishes before it closes, with a selection of classic pizzas returning to the menu for its final two months of service.

Mr Edwards also thanked customers and the local community for their support throughout the past decade, acknowledging the role they had played in establishing Stone Rock Pizza as one of Wales’ recognised independent pizzerias.

You can find further updates on the business here.