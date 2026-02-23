Award-winning Welsh food to enjoy this St David’s Day

Award-winning Welsh produce has been spotlighted by the the Guild of Fine Foods (GFF) ahead of Dydd Gŵyl Dewi 2026.

The Guild of Fine Foods (GFF) has shared some of Wales’ best food offerings to enjoy on Dydd Gŵyl Dewi 2026.

GFF wrote: “The patron saint of Wales has been celebrated on 1 March since the twelfth century. It is, of course, the perfect excuse to ‘do the little things and be joyful’ as he did, and what better way to do that than by supporting some of the best independent food and drink providers in the country?

“Whether you are going down the traditional route, or want to explore something new, there are plenty of homegrown artisanal producers and retailers to whet your appetite.”

Here are some of the top picks from the Great Taste awards, the longest-running food and drink accreditation scheme in the world.

Bara Brith

Cegin Haul in Ceredigion were awarded a Great Taste 2023 1-star for their Bara Brith Mamgu, which the Great Taste judging panel found to be moist and well balanced in terms of spice and sweetness, with a generous quantity of perfectly distributed fruit, a rich colour and wonderful aroma.

Hetty’s Foods in Gwynedd achieved a Great Taste 2025 1-star for Hetty’s Bara Brith. The panel noted the spices which lift into the air when cut, followed by a very well-judged flavour.

Minnie’s homemade cakes, bakes and ice cream in Powys was awarded a Great Taste 2023 1-star award for their Bara Brith, which is brushed with local honey to add a depth of flavour. It has a light, crumbly texture and plenty of evenly distributed fruit.

Siwgr a Sbeis Cyf in Gwynedd were awarded a Great Taste 2025 1-star award for their version which the Great Taste Awards judges found to be light and moist, well balanced with a gently spicy aroma and pleasing texture.

Faggots

Prendergast Butchers in Pembrokeshire received a Great Taste 2-star award in 2025 for their traditional Prendergast Faggots made with locally sourced pork, liver and bacon. The Great Taste judging panel said they were handsome, with an appetising nose and high-quality texture, plump and fragrant with a rich, savoury flavour.

N S James Family Butchers in Monmouthshire received a Great Taste 2-star award in 2025 for their Welsh Faggots made with pork and lamb, combined with fresh onions, spices and herbs. Judges said they were tender, moist and juicy with spot-on seasoning. They were impressed to see the simplest of ingredients produce a faggot that was full of flavour, delicious and moreish.

Welsh Cakes

Blasus Welshcakes in Carmarthenshire were awarded a Great Taste 2023 1-star award for their Pecan & Maple Syrup Welsh Cake. The sweet butter came through on both the nose and the palate of these ‘good-looking’ Welsh cakes. The evenly distributed pecans provided a good flavour and the level of sweetness was judged to be spot on.

Cegin Haul in Ceredigion secured a Great Taste 2024 1-star award for their Cranberry, White Choc and Orange Welsh Cakes. They adapted the traditional recipe, swapping currants for cranberries and bringing in white chocolate and orange as further additions. The Great Taste judges felt these alterations were sensitively handled and created an appealing twist on a well-made regional favourite.

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company in South Glamorgan secured a Great Taste 1-star award in 2023 for their Bara Brith Welsh Cake. This twist on the original is packed with dried fruits and has an abundance of sweet, spiced flavour with hints of tea and slightly nutty notes.

Champions

The Great Taste 2025 Golden Fork from Wales went to Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet from Mario’s Luxury Dairy Ice Cream. It stood out for its refreshing, rich, jammy flavour, its smooth texture, glorious colour and delicate aroma.

La Bouche, a single variety keeved cider from Seidr Ci Du was nominated for the Great Taste 2025 Golden Fork from Wales. It was praised for its bright, golden colouring, complex aroma and rich, floral palate. The judges felt that the balance between apple flavour, bitter-sweetness and soft tannins was ‘nigh on perfect’.

PGI Welsh Lamb Rolled Loin from Dolwen Lamb and Beef was also nominated for the Great Taste 2025 Golden Fork from Wales. The judges felt that it was beautifully presented, tender and succulent. The flavour of the meat was ‘meadowy’, with a pleasant sweetness. The judges loved the juiciness and its clean, light but nicely persistent finish.

Producers

Black Mountains Smokery, Powys, is a family-run smokery producing salmon, fish, meats, cheese and accompaniments

Carmarthen Deli, Carmarthenshire, offers artisanal Welsh products, led by Albert Rees’s renowned butchery and specialising in in-house crafted PGI protected Carmarthen Ham

Caws Teifi Cheese, Ceredigion, are Wales’ longest-established artisan cheese makers, producing a wide range of raw milk cheeses

Dà Mhìle Distillery, Ceredigion, is an organic family farm distillery, using traditional Welsh craftsmanship to create their spirits and liqueurs

Hive Mind Mead, Monmouthshire, are beekeepers and mead-makers creating contemporary sparkling and traditional wine-style meads

Moch Coch, Carmarthen, is a high welfare farm making great-tasting cured and air-dried meats and salamis

Retailers

Anglesey Fine Foods, Ynys Môn, is a traditional butchery sourcing premium and local products: Himalayan salt day-aged beef, fine wine and craft beers

Blas Ar Fwyd Cyf, Gwynedd, supplies Welsh food and drink throughout Wales and beyond

Brecon Chocolates, Powys, are independent chocolatiers producing handmade artisan chocolates

Crwst, Ceredigion, is a Welsh bakery taking pride in sourcing local ingredients and celebrating Welsh culinary heritage

Rhug Organic Farm, Denbighshire, an organic farm, estate, farm shop and butcher stocks almost 3,000 products from local suppliers and small businesses

For a full list of current Great Taste award recipients, visit the Guild of Fine Food directory .

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!