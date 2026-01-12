Award-winning Welsh restaurant is rebranded and relaunched

Acclaimed chef Tom Simmons has today launched a new direction for his restaurant, Thomas by Tom Simmons, which has relaunched with a new name, new look, and new concept.

The award-winning chef has unveiled Thomas, The Brasserie, a new chapter for his much-loved Pontcanna restaurant.

Long regarded locally as one of Cardiff’s standout dining destinations, Thomas by Tom Simmons has undergone a reinvention from fine dining into a more accessible brasserie concept designed to reflect changing dining trends and make exceptional, high-quality food more welcoming to the wider community.

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, The Brasserie offers a fixed menu alongside daily specials that celebrate the very best seasonal produce. Staying true to Tom’s ethos, the menu champions premium local ingredients, high-quality cooking and approachable pricing.

Tom and his team have been working hard behind the scenes to create beautiful brasserie-style dishes. Diners can choose from a variety of starters, including Mushroom Parfait and Moules Mariniere before enjoying main courses with the likes of Short Rib & Suet pudding (served with baked potato mash and beef jus), Welsh Lamb Saddle (with ratatouille, olives and capers) and Potato Agnolotti (with Parmesan, romesco and hazelnut).

There is also a Daily Specials menu, which includes Sausage & Mash, Beef Wellington and Steak Frites as well as a vast selection of tasty desserts, drinks and appetisers.

Tom, originally from Pembrokeshire, said: “Thomas has always been incredibly special to us and to our guests, but we felt the time was right to evolve. The restaurant has been seen as one of Cardiff’s more refined dining destinations, and while we’re proud of that, Thomas, The Brasserie is about opening things up and making great food more accessible, while still delivering the quality and attention to detail we’re known for. It’s a reflection of how people want to dine now.

“Executive chef Tom Peters and I have designed a menu that focuses on classic dishes which will be elevated by the expertise in the kitchen. Each and every dish will be prepared with finesse and the highest quality ingredients but with a lower price point so people can enjoy a meal here at any time, not just special occasions.”

As well as The Brasserie, Tom is also launching Lofft – a new intimate chef’s table dining experience with customers able to watch and taste dishes being made first-hand.

Lofft, located upstairs at The Brasserie, will open next month, and will be headed up by General Manager of Thomas Adam Day and Tom Peters, Executive Chef, formerly of Maaemo & Roux at Parliament Square.

Thomas, The Brasserie is open daily and will be offering 50% off their daily specials menu (From Jan 12 -Jan 31).

You can book a table here , email [email protected] or call 029 2116 7800.