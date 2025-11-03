Award-winning Welsh restaurant to be rebranded and relaunched

Acclaimed chef Tom Simmons has announced a new direction for his beloved Pontcanna-based restaurant, Thomas by Tom Simmons, which will relaunch in January 2026 with a new name, new look, and new concept.

The AA Restaurant of the year Wales 2024/25 will reopen as Thomas The Brasserie, marking the next evolution of Tom’s culinary journey in Cardiff.

While the restaurant will remain at its familiar home in Pontcanna, diners can expect a brand-new menu and refreshed atmosphere that reflect Tom’s vision for the future of dining – relaxed, vibrant, and welcoming.

The Brasserie will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, offering a fixed menu alongside daily specials that celebrate the best of the season. The menu will continue Tom’s commitment to premium local produce, seasonal ingredients, and the high standards that have defined all of his restaurants.

The new concept will blend the warmth of a neighbourhood restaurant with the polish of Tom’s signature cooking style, combining comfort, quality, and creativity.

Pembrokeshire-born Tom, who ran popular restaurant Tom Simmons, Tower Bridge in London before returning to Wales, said: “We are so proud of what we have achieved in the last six years at Thomas, but we feel ready for a new chapter.

“This is a reinvention on our original concept, as I’ve noticed that diners are looking for good, honest food without the high prices.

“We love being part of the Pontcanna neighbourhood and we’re hopeful The Brasserie will be a go-to for everyone who wants to enjoy good local food at reasonable prices.

“I want everyone to be able to enjoy what we create, without compromising on quality. Our goal at The Brasserie is to make exceptional food accessible to the local community, without ever sacrificing standards,” Tom added.

“With fixed-day specials like fish and chips on a Friday and a classic Sunday roast, the idea is that people can come and enjoy great food any day of the week, either for a celebration or ‘just because’.”

As well as The Brasserie, which will open on January 12th, Tom is also launching Lofft – a new intimate chef’s table dining experience with customers able to watch and taste dishes being made first-hand.

Lofft, located upstairs at The Brasserie, will launch on February 14th, and will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch and Fridays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner, headed up by Adam Day, General Manager of Thomas by Tom Simmons, and Tom Peters, Executive Chef, formerly of Maaemo and Roux at Parliament Square.

