BAFTA Cymru announces 2026 nominations with Madfabulous leading the way

Nation.Cymru staff

BAFTA Cymru has announced the nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Cymru Awards, celebrating talent and honouring excellence in broadcasting and production across film and television in Wales.

The winners will be unveiled at the star-studded ceremony hosted by Owain Wyn Evans, at the ICC Wales in Newport on Sunday 4 October.

There are six nominations for feature film Madfabulous, five nominations for The Guest, three nominations for Stori’r Iaith and Under Salt Marsh.

Th list also incudes two nominations for Bariau; Havoc; Keep the World Away – Finding Gwen John; Other Voices: Cardigan 2025 with Huw Stephens; Richard Burton: Wild Genius; The Man in My Basement; Y Crwydryn; and Y Golau: Dŵr

First-time BAFTA nominees include Buddug Povey nominated for Actress in Rownd a Rownd; Sian Reese–Williams nominated for Actress in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards; Tom Cullen nominated for Actor in Trespasses; Sian Eleri nominated for Presenter in Keep the World Away – Finding Gwen John; writers Claire Oakley for Under Salt Marsh; and Lisa Baker for Madfabulous.

Eve Myles receives her 10th BAFTA nomination for Actress in The Guest, Matthew Rhys receives his fourth BAFTA Cymru nomination for Actor in The Beast in Me, Gabrielle Creevy also receives her fourth nomination for Actress in The Guest. Directors Euros Lyn and Gareth Bryn both receive their ninth Director nomination, Euros Lyn for Wayward and Gareth Bryn for Karen Pirie.

This year saw the welcome return of member voting in the Feature/Television Film category, with BAFTA Cymru voting members deciding the longlist ahead of jury deliberations to select the nominees and winner.

Owain Wyn Evans, acclaimed television and radio presenter, currently waking up the nation with his Early Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, is returning for a third time to host the BAFTA Cymru Awards.

Evans is well known for his record-breaking 24-hour Drumathon for BBC Children In Need and has recently started bringing his sartorial elegance and camp humour to the presenting line-up on BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer. Passionate about interior design and home renovation, Owain also hosts Wales’ Home of the Year on BBC One and is a regular face on BBC One’s The One Show.

Special guests

A host of special guests representing the best of the sector’s creative talent will join Owain Wyn Evans to announce the winners on the night.

Evans, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be back hosting the BAFTA Cymru Awards! I had such a brilliant time last year that when they asked me to come back, there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation.

“It’s such a joy to celebrate the incredible talent we have here in Wales, the storytellers, performers and creatives who continue to produce world-class television and film that makes us all so proud.

“I know it’s going to be another unforgettable night, full of well-deserved celebrations, a few surprises, plenty of sparkle and, if last year is anything to go by, some seriously fabulous outfits on the red carpet. I can’t wait to do it all over again!”

Lee Walters, BAFTA Cymru chair, said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s BAFTA Cymru nominees. Every nomination is a testament to the creativity, skill and dedication of the people working across Wales’ screen industries, both in front of and behind the camera.

“The range and quality of this year’s work reflects a sector that continues to grow in confidence, telling distinctive stories that connect with audiences at home and around the world.

“The BAFTA Cymru Awards are an opportunity to celebrate that excellence, recognise the incredible talent within our industry, and inspire the next generation of Welsh storytellers. We look forward to celebrating with all of this year’s nominees next month.”

You can view the full list of nominees here

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