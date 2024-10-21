BAFTA Cymru Awards 2024 winners announced

The winners of the 33rd BAFTA Cymru Awards have been announced – celebrating creative excellence across film and television in Wales, with Mark Lewis Jones receiving one of the most prestigious awards of the night.

The event was held at a special ceremony at the ICC Wales in Newport, hosted by Welsh TV presenter Owain Wyn Evans.

Chuck Chuck Baby received two awards, Feature/TV Film and Janis Pugh winning the Breakthrough Cymru award for her work on the film. Steeltown Murders won Television Drama with Dawn Thomas Mondo receiving the Costume Design award.

Strike! The Women Who Fought Back scooped two awards with Jess Howe winning Director Factual and the programme receiving the award for Single Documentary.

Annes Elwy won her first BAFTA Cymru award for Actress for her performance in Bariau and Ncuti Gatwa received his first BAFTA Cymru Award for Actor in Doctor Who. Joining first time winners is Matthew Barry who received the Writer award for Men Up.

Entertainment Programme went to Max Boyce at 80 and Factual series was won by Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd in which last year’s Breakthrough winner actress Mared Jarman goes on a journey to learn about the history of disability in Wales.

Euros Lyn won Director: Fiction for Heartstopper, Bryan Gavigan received the Photography & Lighting: Fiction for his work on The Passenger and the Sound Team for Wolf received the Sound award.

Photography: Factual was awarded to Theo Tennant for the short film Frontier Town, Children’s Programme went to Ser Steilio and the Short Film category was won by Smile.

Producer, Julie Gardner MBE was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award presented by Executive Producer and co-founder of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter.

Actress Nia Roberts awarded Mark Lewis Jones with the Siân Phillips Award.

Mark’s many appearances include Welsh dramas Stella, Keeping Faith, and Dal y Mellt, the first Welsh language series to feature on Netflix. He is also known for globally recognised programmes The Crown, Gangs of London and Baby Reindeer. He is one of the stars of BBC drama Men Up, nominated in six categories at this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards.

Previous Siân Phillips Award recipients include: actress Rakie Ayola, director Euros Lyn, actor Rhys Ifans, writer Russell T Davies, actor Michael Sheen, actor Ioan Gruffudd and writer/actress/producer Ruth Jones.

Mark Lewis Jones said: “I am delighted to be honoured with this award, diolch BAFTA Cymru. I was born and bred in Rhosllanerchrugog near Wrexham and come from a family with no connection to the arts or creative industries but I was very fortunate to receive opportunities and support, for which I am very grateful. I fear that a young Mark Lewis Jones might not get the same opportunities that I did.”

“Arts and culture are the backbone of our society and an integral part of our nation’s identity. The consequences of de-funding any arts organisations and initiatives are immeasurable.”

“I feel especially honoured to receive this award in the name of someone who has shown such courage and tenacity throughout her extraordinary career and hope dearly that I will be able to use this platform to help and inspire others to realise their dreams.”

21 competitive awards in total were presented across the evening as well as two BAFTA special awards. The ceremony was broadcast on BAFTA YouTube channel and is available to watch here.

ACTOR

NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

PHILIP GLENISTER Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

RHODRI MEILIR Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C

​SION DANIEL YOUNG Douglas Slow Horses – See-Saw Films in association with Apple / Apple TV+

ACTRESS

AIMEE-FFION EDWARDS Dreamland – Merman Television / Sky Atlantic

ALEXANDRA ROACH Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

ANNES ELWY Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C

NIA ROBERTS Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C

BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU

ALAW LLEWELYN ROBERTS Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C

BETHAN MARLOW The Date – Candid Broads Productions

DAISY BROWN Slammed: The Eighties – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

JANIS PUGH Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures / Ffilm Cymru Wales

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

I WAS BULLIED – Yeti Television / CBBC

NEWYDDION NI – BBC Cymru / S4C

SER STEILIO – Yeti Television / S4C

COSTUME DESIGN

DAWN THOMAS-MONDO Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

HAYLEY NEBAUER Black Cake – Hulu / CBS UK Productions Ltd / Kapital Entertainment / Disney+

FFION ELINOR Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

CARYL EBENEZER Siân Phillips yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C

CHLOE FAIRWEATHER The Kidnap of Angel Lynn – Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4

JENNY CASTERTON The Crash Detectives – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

JESS HOWE Strike! The Women Who Fought Back – Frank Films / BBC One Wales

DIRECTOR: FICTION

ASHLEY WAY Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One

EUROS LYN Heartstopper – See-Saw Films / Netflix

LEE HAVEN JONES Passenger – SISTER in association with Northern SISTER / ITV/ BritBox International / ITV1

MARC EVANS Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

EDITING

DYLAN GOCH Firebombers – Zwwm / BBC One Wales

JOHN RICHARDS Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

SARA JONES The Way – Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions / BBC One

TIM HODGES Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CÂN I GYMRU 2024 – Afanti Media / S4C

CHRISTMAS WITH KATHERINE JENKINS – Afanti Media / BBC Two

IAITH AR DAITH – Boom Cymru / S4C

MAX BOYCE AT 80 – Afanti Media / BBC One Wales

FACTUAL SERIES

SIWRNA SCANDI CHRIS – Cwmni Da / S4C

SLAMMED: THE EIGHTIES – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

WELCOME TO WREXHAM – NEO Studios for Boardwalk Pictures / FX/ Disney+

Y FRWYDR: STORI ANABLEDD – Cardiff Productions / S4C

FEATURE/TELEVISION FILM

BOLAN’S SHOES – Buffalo Dragon

CHUCK CHUCK BABY – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures / Ffilm Cymru Wales

MEN UP – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

MAKE UP AND HAIR

CLAIRE PRITCHARD-JONES Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

CLAIRE WILLIAMS Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

JAMES SPINKS Y Sŵn – Swnllyd

PHOTOGRAPHY FACTUAL

HAYDN DENMAN Siãn Phillips yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C

SAM JORDAN-RICHARDSON Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts – On Par Productions / BBC One Wales

THEO TENNANT Frontier Town – Beehive Films Ltd

PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION

BRYAN GAVIGAN Passenger – SISTER in association with Northern SISTER / ITV/ BritBox International / ITV1

SAM HEASMAN Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

SAM THOMAS Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

PRESENTER

CHRIS ROBERTS Siwrna Scandi Chris – Cwmni Da / S4C

LEMARL FRECKLETON Black Music Wales – Lazerbeam / BBC Two Wales

RHOD GILBERT Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4

STIFYN PARRI Paid â Dweud Hoyw – Rondo Media / S4C

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CAROLINE STEINER Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures /Ffilm Cymru Wales

GERWYN LLOYD Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C

JAMES NORTH The Winter King – Bad Wolf / ITVX

SHORT FILM

BEING SEEN – On Par Productions / Ffilm Cymru Wales

FRONTIER TOWN – Beehive Films Ltd

SMILE – Tremendos Films / Captain Howdy Films Ltd

SPECTRE OF THE BEAR – CPE Productions / Ffilm Cymru Wales / BFI Network / BBC Cymru Wales

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

PAID Â DWEUD HOYW – Rondo Media / S4C

RHOD GILBERT: A PAIN IN THE NECK – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4

SIÂN PHILLIPS YN 90 – Rondo Media / S4C

STRIKE! THE WOMEN WHO FOUGHT BACK – Frank Films / BBC One Wales

SOUND

SOUND TEAM Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

SOUND TEAM Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One

SOUND TEAM Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

TELEVISION DRAMA

CASUALTY – BBC Studios / BBC One

PREN AR Y BRYN – Fiction Factory Films / S4C

STEELTOWN MURDERS – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

WRITER

RUSSELL T DAVIES Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

MATTHEW BARRY Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

MEGAN GALLAGHER Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

