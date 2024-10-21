BAFTA Cymru Awards 2024 winners announced
The winners of the 33rd BAFTA Cymru Awards have been announced – celebrating creative excellence across film and television in Wales, with Mark Lewis Jones receiving one of the most prestigious awards of the night.
The event was held at a special ceremony at the ICC Wales in Newport, hosted by Welsh TV presenter Owain Wyn Evans.
Chuck Chuck Baby received two awards, Feature/TV Film and Janis Pugh winning the Breakthrough Cymru award for her work on the film. Steeltown Murders won Television Drama with Dawn Thomas Mondo receiving the Costume Design award.
Strike! The Women Who Fought Back scooped two awards with Jess Howe winning Director Factual and the programme receiving the award for Single Documentary.
Firsts
Annes Elwy won her first BAFTA Cymru award for Actress for her performance in Bariau and Ncuti Gatwa received his first BAFTA Cymru Award for Actor in Doctor Who. Joining first time winners is Matthew Barry who received the Writer award for Men Up.
Entertainment Programme went to Max Boyce at 80 and Factual series was won by Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd in which last year’s Breakthrough winner actress Mared Jarman goes on a journey to learn about the history of disability in Wales.
Euros Lyn won Director: Fiction for Heartstopper, Bryan Gavigan received the Photography & Lighting: Fiction for his work on The Passenger and the Sound Team for Wolf received the Sound award.
Photography: Factual was awarded to Theo Tennant for the short film Frontier Town, Children’s Programme went to Ser Steilio and the Short Film category was won by Smile.
Producer, Julie Gardner MBE was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award presented by Executive Producer and co-founder of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter.
Mark Lewis Jones
Actress Nia Roberts awarded Mark Lewis Jones with the Siân Phillips Award.
Mark’s many appearances include Welsh dramas Stella, Keeping Faith, and Dal y Mellt, the first Welsh language series to feature on Netflix. He is also known for globally recognised programmes The Crown, Gangs of London and Baby Reindeer. He is one of the stars of BBC drama Men Up, nominated in six categories at this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards.
Previous Siân Phillips Award recipients include: actress Rakie Ayola, director Euros Lyn, actor Rhys Ifans, writer Russell T Davies, actor Michael Sheen, actor Ioan Gruffudd and writer/actress/producer Ruth Jones.
Mark Lewis Jones said: “I am delighted to be honoured with this award, diolch BAFTA Cymru. I was born and bred in Rhosllanerchrugog near Wrexham and come from a family with no connection to the arts or creative industries but I was very fortunate to receive opportunities and support, for which I am very grateful. I fear that a young Mark Lewis Jones might not get the same opportunities that I did.”
“Arts and culture are the backbone of our society and an integral part of our nation’s identity. The consequences of de-funding any arts organisations and initiatives are immeasurable.”
“I feel especially honoured to receive this award in the name of someone who has shown such courage and tenacity throughout her extraordinary career and hope dearly that I will be able to use this platform to help and inspire others to realise their dreams.”
Full list of award winners
21 competitive awards in total were presented across the evening as well as two BAFTA special awards. The ceremony was broadcast on BAFTA YouTube channel and is available to watch here.
ACTOR
NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
PHILIP GLENISTER Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
RHODRI MEILIR Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C
SION DANIEL YOUNG Douglas Slow Horses – See-Saw Films in association with Apple / Apple TV+
ACTRESS
AIMEE-FFION EDWARDS Dreamland – Merman Television / Sky Atlantic
ALEXANDRA ROACH Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
ANNES ELWY Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C
NIA ROBERTS Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C
BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU
ALAW LLEWELYN ROBERTS Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C
BETHAN MARLOW The Date – Candid Broads Productions
DAISY BROWN Slammed: The Eighties – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
JANIS PUGH Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures / Ffilm Cymru Wales
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME
I WAS BULLIED – Yeti Television / CBBC
NEWYDDION NI – BBC Cymru / S4C
SER STEILIO – Yeti Television / S4C
COSTUME DESIGN
DAWN THOMAS-MONDO Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
HAYLEY NEBAUER Black Cake – Hulu / CBS UK Productions Ltd / Kapital Entertainment / Disney+
FFION ELINOR Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
CARYL EBENEZER Siân Phillips yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C
CHLOE FAIRWEATHER The Kidnap of Angel Lynn – Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4
JENNY CASTERTON The Crash Detectives – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
JESS HOWE Strike! The Women Who Fought Back – Frank Films / BBC One Wales
DIRECTOR: FICTION
ASHLEY WAY Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One
EUROS LYN Heartstopper – See-Saw Films / Netflix
LEE HAVEN JONES Passenger – SISTER in association with Northern SISTER / ITV/ BritBox International / ITV1
MARC EVANS Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
EDITING
DYLAN GOCH Firebombers – Zwwm / BBC One Wales
JOHN RICHARDS Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
SARA JONES The Way – Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions / BBC One
TIM HODGES Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
CÂN I GYMRU 2024 – Afanti Media / S4C
CHRISTMAS WITH KATHERINE JENKINS – Afanti Media / BBC Two
IAITH AR DAITH – Boom Cymru / S4C
MAX BOYCE AT 80 – Afanti Media / BBC One Wales
FACTUAL SERIES
SIWRNA SCANDI CHRIS – Cwmni Da / S4C
SLAMMED: THE EIGHTIES – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
WELCOME TO WREXHAM – NEO Studios for Boardwalk Pictures / FX/ Disney+
Y FRWYDR: STORI ANABLEDD – Cardiff Productions / S4C
FEATURE/TELEVISION FILM
BOLAN’S SHOES – Buffalo Dragon
CHUCK CHUCK BABY – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures / Ffilm Cymru Wales
MEN UP – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
MAKE UP AND HAIR
CLAIRE PRITCHARD-JONES Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
CLAIRE WILLIAMS Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
JAMES SPINKS Y Sŵn – Swnllyd
PHOTOGRAPHY FACTUAL
HAYDN DENMAN Siãn Phillips yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C
SAM JORDAN-RICHARDSON Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts – On Par Productions / BBC One Wales
THEO TENNANT Frontier Town – Beehive Films Ltd
PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION
BRYAN GAVIGAN Passenger – SISTER in association with Northern SISTER / ITV/ BritBox International / ITV1
SAM HEASMAN Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
SAM THOMAS Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
PRESENTER
CHRIS ROBERTS Siwrna Scandi Chris – Cwmni Da / S4C
LEMARL FRECKLETON Black Music Wales – Lazerbeam / BBC Two Wales
RHOD GILBERT Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4
STIFYN PARRI Paid â Dweud Hoyw – Rondo Media / S4C
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CAROLINE STEINER Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures /Ffilm Cymru Wales
GERWYN LLOYD Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C
JAMES NORTH The Winter King – Bad Wolf / ITVX
SHORT FILM
BEING SEEN – On Par Productions / Ffilm Cymru Wales
FRONTIER TOWN – Beehive Films Ltd
SMILE – Tremendos Films / Captain Howdy Films Ltd
SPECTRE OF THE BEAR – CPE Productions / Ffilm Cymru Wales / BFI Network / BBC Cymru Wales
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
PAID Â DWEUD HOYW – Rondo Media / S4C
RHOD GILBERT: A PAIN IN THE NECK – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4
SIÂN PHILLIPS YN 90 – Rondo Media / S4C
STRIKE! THE WOMEN WHO FOUGHT BACK – Frank Films / BBC One Wales
SOUND
SOUND TEAM Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
SOUND TEAM Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One
SOUND TEAM Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
TELEVISION DRAMA
CASUALTY – BBC Studios / BBC One
PREN AR Y BRYN – Fiction Factory Films / S4C
STEELTOWN MURDERS – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
WRITER
RUSSELL T DAVIES Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
MATTHEW BARRY Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
MEGAN GALLAGHER Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.