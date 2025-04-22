BAFTA winning politically-charged classic returns to cinemas

A new scan of Oed Yr Addewid (Do Not Go Gentle), a BAFTA winning, politically relevant Welsh language film from 2000 is to re-released in cinemas.

From Welsh Director Emlyn Williams, Oed yr Addewid is set in 1997, as Britain reaches a political crossroads following 18 years of Conservative Government rule. The film stars Welsh acting giants, Stewart Jones, Arwel Gruffydd, Gwenno Elis Hodgkins and Gwyn Vaughan.

The story follows William Davies, a widower, socialist and retired quarryman, who feels angry and bitter towards a government that has more or less forgotten him in his old age, so he puts a desperate and absurd plan into action.

Twenty-five years since its release, the film’s themes of social care, aging and the British state will resonate with audiences today.

Actor Arwel Gruffydd, who plays Alun in the film, reacted to news of the re-release: “I am very pleased that the Screen and Sound Archive of The National Library of Wales and Film Hub Wales have worked together to create a new digital print of Oed yr Addewid.

“It was an immense privilege to play a central role in this film 25 years ago, and I have very fond memories of that period, not least of working so closely with the inimitable, late, great Stewart Jones.”

Restored

The Screen and Sound Archive of the National Library of Wales and Film Hub Wales, part of the BFI Film Audience Network, have worked together to bring the Welsh classic back to the big screen, which launched at the Llynfi Valley Film Festival at Maesteg Town Hall in March.

The original 35mm film has been re-scanned to 2K quality by R3store Studios, then digitally restored by Gorilla Post Production and prepared for cinema screenings. With the support of Matchbox Cine, English and Welsh descriptive subtitles will also be added for the first time, making the film accessible to a wider audience.

Nia Edwards-Behi, Audiovisual Cataloguer at the Screen and Sound Archive of The National Library of Wales explained: “We considered a number of films from the archive for this project. We chose Oed yr Addewid because it’s an appealing film that’s also still pertinent in terms of its themes and story. It’s a fine example of an artistic response to the politics of its day, and being able to re- visit that response is so valuable. We’re so fortunate to have an archive full of works like it, and really hope that we’ll see more resources to ensure access to them.”

Culture

Hana Lewis, Head of Film Hub Wales added: “We work regularly with cinemas and festivals in Wales to increase access to films from the archive’s expansive collection and as part of our Made in Wales project, which celebrates films with Welsh connections. These stories are essential to Welsh on-screen culture, they

offer insight into our history and communities, something we are arguably need more of when it comes to films about modern Wales.

“Unfortunately, there are many barriers that prevent these films being seen regularly, despite audience demand – whether that’s due to lapsed rights, resources to distribute these works effectively, or funds to digitise them and preserve quality. This is why this project is so important. The cost is prohibitive, so as a sector we need to ensure that access to these films is not lost and audiences have a chanceto enjoy them for years to come.”

The film is available to cinemas to book for screenings in from late March onwards, with screening dates across Wales to be confirmed.

The project is supported by Film Hub Wales, which is part of the BFI Film Audience Network (FAN) made possible thanks to National Lottery funding, to ensure the greatest choice of cinema is available to everyone across the UK. Funds in Wales are administered by FHW via Chapter Arts Centre as the Film Hub Lead Organisation.

