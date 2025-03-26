BAFTA-winning Welsh filmmakers showcase Phantasmagorical artworks in new exhibition

Two award-winning Welsh filmmakers, whose visual artistry has contributed to a BAFTA-winning feature film, are bringing their creative talents to an innovative gallery space with a new and exclusive exhibition this month.

Other Worlds at Oriel 6 in Llantwit Major presents the mesmerising works of David W. J. Lloyd and Christopher Nurse – a long-time artistic duo whose latest venture explores the realms of mythology, memory, and fantasy through sculpture, traditional and digital art.

Running from Wednesday, 26 March to Sunday, 13 April, the exhibition marks the pair’s first joint gallery show, offering art enthusiasts a rare chance to view and purchase original works by two of Wales’ most distinctive visual creators.

Visual storytellers

David and Christopher first met while studying at Howard Gardens Art College in Cardiff, bonding over a shared passion for comic book art, music, and cult films.

Since then, they have collaborated across numerous creative projects, most notably in the film industry, producing and directing a BAFTA-winning film, The Lighthouse (as David Lloyd and Chris Crow).

David W. J. Lloyd shared: “Film has always been about creating new worlds, but with this exhibition, we’re inviting people to step into our own imagined realms.

“It’s a chance to share the surreal and mythical landscapes that inspire us.”

Myth and memory

In Other Worlds, David W. J. Lloyd unveils a hauntingly beautiful reimagining of Annwn – the otherworld of Welsh mythology.

Using digital manipulation of found photographs, he transforms everyday moments into surreal portals, where folklore and reality blur. By weaving imagery inspired by the Mabinogion and Welsh legend into his work, David creates a visual language that connects ancient narratives with contemporary life.

His work has previously been exhibited at prestigious venues, including Y Lle Celf at the National Eisteddfod of Wales, the Royal Cambrian Academy, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and The Wales Contemporary at Gallery@Oxo on London’s South Bank.

His pieces are held in private collections internationally and he is currently represented by Queen Street Gallery in Neath.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nurse showcases his dual talents through sculptural assemblages and photographic montages. His intricate sculptures repurpose vintage model parts, found objects, and even childhood toys, transforming them into fantastical reliquaries and surrealistic totems.

Rich in symbolism, his works draw on diverse religious iconography, blending playfulness with a sense of the sacred.

Christopher Nurse said: “There’s a magic in giving discarded objects a new purpose.

“These sculptures are part relic, part dream – fragments of forgotten worlds reborn.”

Inspired by influences as diverse as T.S. Eliot, Caravaggio, and the raw intensity of Art Brut, Christopher’s pieces are both thought-provoking and visually arresting.

His art has been widely exhibited, acquired by private collectors, and he continues to work in commercial art, film, and television.

The Other Worlds exhibition offers art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience the imaginative and evocative works of two celebrated Welsh creatives.

Both original pieces and limited-edition prints will be available for purchase throughout the exhibition.

Oriel 6 is located in Llantwit Major’s Creative Quarter on the old Square, next door to Bardic Books.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, with free entry to the public.

