Ballad of the By-Election for Lindsay Whittle, Caerffili 2025

Adam Price (with apologies to Harri Webb)

The town was tired of thunder,

tired of flags that fray,

tired of blue men shouting

their past back into play.

Down Station Road, the leaflets

stuck fast in wind and rain:

one promised the good old days,

and one the world again.

The wind that walks the valley

still hums a miner’s tune—

half hymn, half hard defiance,

beneath a working moon.

It passed the shuttered shopfronts,

the chapels turned to gyms,

the kitchens where the kettle sang

old wages into hymns.

Then Lindsay came—grey-templed,

but quick in heart and will,

his words like well-worn pit-boots,

his humour warm and still.

He spoke of bread, not banners,

of buses that still run,

of roofs repaired, of fairness

as common as the sun.

And people, used to promises

that vanish overnight,

ticked his name like striking

a match against the night.

The count was slow as conscience;

each paper breathed “believe.”

Reform’s blue roar fell silent,

like wind behind the eaves.

At two a.m. Caerffili

breathed deep and woke again;

and in the hush before the cheer

the valleys spoke as one.

Not triumph but remembering,

not victory, repair—

the long, long work of kindness

Was written everywhere.

Harri would have rhymed it

with laughter, hymn and sting;

but here’s the truth in plainer song:

the valleys still can sing—

that decency’s our language,

and was spoken clear,

in Caerffili through the drizzle,

like coal-dust in a tear.