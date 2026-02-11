Bargain Hunt pays a visit to little known Welsh museum

David Owens

One of the BBC’s most popular and long-running TV shows has been filming in Wales.

The Bargain Hunt team were recently in north Wales and paid a special visit to the Cefn Mawr and District Museum, near Wrexham.

The show which has been running for 25 years sees two teams take on the challenge to get the best bargains for antiques and attempt to sell them at an auction for higher prices.

There have been 73 series of Bargain Hunt and more than 1,800 episodes making it one of the most popular TV programmes in UK television history.

Last week, Cefn Community Council Chairman Cllr Phil Vaughan welcomed presenter Roo Irvine, alongside show experts Charles Hanson and Richard Madley, as the programme filmed in the heart of the community.

The team were given a guided tour of the museum’s impressive local history collection and explored a range of Cefn treasures — including the well-known J.C. Edwards bricks, a powerful reminder of the area’s industrial heritage.

The visit not only celebrated the museum’s remarkable collection, but also highlighted the pride residents feel in preserving and sharing Cefn’s story – dubbed as ‘the other Wrexham’. With the episode due to air on the BBC later this year, anticipation is already building to see Cefn Mawr featured on screens across the country.

The council chairman said the recognition was as much for the museum’s volunteer team as it was for the village itself.

“I’m genuinely proud of what Cefn Mawr has to offer, but I’m especially proud of the volunteers at Cefn Mawr Museum,” said Cllr Phil Vaughan. “They put in countless hours to protect our history and share it with the community, and they do it with real care and passion.

“To be recognised like this is a reward for all their hard work — it’s their dedication that makes the museum such a special place. If this visit helps more people appreciate what we have here in Cefn, then that’s something we can all feel proud of.”

Now, with filming wrapped and excitement growing, the community is looking forward to seeing Cefn Mawr shine when the episode airs later this year.

