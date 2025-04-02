Baywatch: Three locations in Wales named most Instagrammable in the UK

If you are looking for the most picturesque places in the UK, then a new list will certainly give you a helping hand.

As always locations by water always prove hugely popular with Instagram users and a newly published rundown of the most Instgrammable bays in the UK only backs up that assertion.

Instagram hashtag data was analysed to discover the most Instagrammable bay in Britain and Wales has three locations in the list – Cardiff Bay, Swansea Bay and Cardigan Bay.

Travel experts Miro & Sons Kotor Tours analysed Instagram hashtag data for bays across Britain to uncover which coastal locations have been tagged the most on the platform by users.

Tor Bay takes the crown as the most Instagrammable bay in Britain with an impressive 401,801 Instagram posts using the hashtag #torbay. This beautiful Devonshire bay is home to Torquay, Paignton and Brixham, which lie along its sandy coastline known as the English Riviera.

In second place is Cardiff Bay, with 369,256 posts featuring the hashtag #cardiffbay. Famous for being a thriving dockland and exporting Welsh coal to the world, this bay is now a vibrant waterfront popular among visitors and locals.

The third most Instagrammable bay in Britain is Whitley Bay in North Tyneside, with 366,346 posts using the hashtag, #whitleybay. St Mary’s Lighthouse is one of the bay’s main attractions, which has stood as a beacon along the coastline since 1898.

Watergate Bay in Cornwall places fourth, with 113,755 posts featuring its hashtag, #watergatebay, on the social media platform. This picturesque Cornish beach is world-famous among surfers as it catches the swells from the Atlantic all year round.

Next is Robin’s Hood Bay in North Yorkshire, with a total of 112,013 Instagram posts using its hashtag, #robinshoodbay. This old fishing village is on the Heritage Coast of the North York Moors, with rockpools, narrow cobbled streets and sandy beaches to enjoy.

Swansea Bay takes the sixth spot, with 105,998 posts using its hashtag, #swanseabay. Swansea Bay includes the stunning Gower Peninsula, which was the first place in Britain to be named a National Landscape because of its cliffs, woodlands and beautiful beaches.

Following in seventh place is Morecambe Bay on the Southern Coast of Cumbria, with a total of 90,022 posts featuring its hashtag, #morecambebay. Offering beautiful natural landscapes, the bay has plenty of seaside towns and coastal views, with Arnside or Grange-over-Sands being highlights.

Cardigan Bay/Ceredigion is Britain’s eighth most Instagrammable bay with 44,078 posts using its hashtag, #cardiganbay. With dolphin-spotting boat tours, coastal paths and surfing spots, Cardigan Bay offers something for everyone.

In ninth place is St Ives Bay on the Cornish Coast, with a total of 43,185 hashtagged Instagram posts for #stivesbay. This crescent-shaped bay is home to the iconic Godrevy Lighthouse, which was the inspiration for Virginia Woolf’s novel, To The Lighthouse.

Cornwall’s Mount’s Bay completes the list, with 31,098 posts using its hashtag, #mountsbay. St Michael’s Mount is the bay’s best-known attraction, which is a tidal island topped by an enchanting medieval castle.

Magdalena Petrusic, travel expert from Miro & Sons Kotor Tours said: “With the number of hashtagged posts varying for each bay, travellers who are looking for off-the-beaten-path experiences have some excellent options for the spring and summer seasons.

“The timing of this research aligns with increasing interest in British coastal destinations to visit on holiday. As more travellers document their experiences on social media, these Instagram statistics provide a valuable indicator of popular and picturesque locations.”

