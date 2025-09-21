BBC announces Richard Burton season to mark centenary

The BBC will be celebrating the life and times of Welsh icon and global superstar, Richard Burton later this year, 100 years since his birth in Pontrhydyfen in November 1925.

A brand-new documentary has been commissioned to coincide with the centenary. The BBC will also show the biopic of his early life, Mr Burton starring Toby Jones and Harry Lawtey.

The documentary, Richard Burton – Wild Genius (1 x 60) looks through a new lens at the miner’s son from Wales who, against the odds, became one of greatest actors of his generation.

Tracing his extraordinary journey from poverty and loss to acclaim, fame and fortune beyond his wildest dreams, and delving into a tumultuous personal life that would captivate the world – including his affair with co-star Elizabeth Taylor and their two-time marriage – to his chronic addiction to alcohol.

Mr Burton

With exclusive access to the Burton family, including interviews with widow Sally Burton and daughter Kate Burton, the production was granted the use of private home movie recordings, photographs and letters, some of which are being broadcast for the very first time.

The documentary has also gained exclusive rights to Richard Burton’s personal diaries, which will be read by Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, alongside insights from Michael Sheen, Iwan Rheon, Sian Phillips and former co-stars Gabriel Byrne and Claire Bloom.

As part of the series of programmes to mark Richard Burton’s centenary, Mr Burton will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Mr Burton, which is the first BBC Cymru Wales’ funded feature film, retells the true story of the relationship between Welsh schoolmaster Philip Burton and a wild young schoolboy called Richard Jenkins.

Produced by Severn Screen and starring Harry Lawtey as a young Burton, Toby Jones as his teacher Philip Burton and Lesley Manville as Burton’s housekeeper, the BAFTA Cymru nominated film also stars Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Cis, Aneurin Bernard as her husband, Elfed and Steffan Rhodri as Burton’s wayward father.

The feature, filmed in and around Burton’s hometown of Pontrhydyfen and Port Talbot, is directed by Marc Evans and written by Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams.

“Close collaboration”

Siân Price, Executive Producer, Yeti Television, said: “This powerful documentary is a new lens on a Welsh legend. The insight from those who actually knew him – from family through to fellow actors – paints a fascinating portrait of a man who, despite his demons, was an actor whose talent may never be matched.

“We also explore how and why Burton’s Welshness was what made him unique and how he remains woven into the cultural fabric of our nation still today.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “Only through a close collaboration with the Burton family has this landmark documentary been made possible. We thank them for the privileged access they gave us – an intimate look into his private home-life as a father and a husband.

“Exclusive family interviews and reflections from a host of celebrated contributors means we have a film that genuinely explores the long-lasting impact and legacy of this extraordinary Welsh talent. We’re thrilled that we get to share this documentary as part of a wider season of content celebrating Richard Burton.”

Mark Bell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Arts, said: “We are proud to be marking this centenary with a documentary that celebrates the qualities that took Richard Burton from the valleys of South Wales to great fame and fortune. The candid testimony from family, lovers and those who worked with him pays tribute to his enduring stardom while acknowledging his inner demons.”

There are also plans for the 1953 films The Desert Rats and The Robe, starring Richard Burton, to air during the season in November.

On BBC Radio Wales, content will include a new documentary, Richard Burton: His Words (1 x 29), in which Rebecca Evans will explore an overlooked aspect of Pontrhydyfen’s favourite son: his literary ambitions and love of writing.

BBC Radio Cymru’s Dros Ginio will broadcast content from Pontrhydyfen featuring the people and places close to Burton’s heart.

Final programming and schedules will be announced at a later date.