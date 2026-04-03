BBC brings Danny Robins’ Wales-set The Witch Farm to the screen

The BBC has commissioned haunting new drama The Witch Farm, inspired by real events featured on ‘master storyteller’ Danny Robins’ chilling podcast and set in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The production stars Port-Talbot-born Gabrielle Creevy (The Guest, Black Doves) and Michael Socha (Showtrial, What It Feels Like For A Girl) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales.

A ghost story and mystery set in the Welsh countryside, the series is made by Mammoth Screen (Towards Zero, Code of Silence) part of ITV Studios, and was written by Danny Robins – creator of hit BBC paranormal podcast and TV series Uncanny, docu-drama podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and the West End play turned global phenomenon 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Set in south Wales in 1989. Bill and Liz Rich leave London for Heol Fanog, a remote modern farmhouse in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, determined to make a fresh start.

At first, the isolation feels like freedom. But when, in the midst of a traumatic home birth, Liz becomes convinced she’s seen a ghostly figure in the bedroom they start to feel increasingly afraid…

What follows is a steady escalation of the chillingly uncanny – unexplained disturbances and an unsettling sense that they are not alone.

As Bill and Liz begin to investigate, the house draws them deeper into a history that refuses to stay buried. And as the land yields its secrets, so too does their marriage – testing the limits of trust, belief, and what they’re willing to deny in order to survive.

The Witch Farm is inspired by the real events, theories and first-hand accounts explored in Danny’s original podcast of the same name.

In this four-part TV drama retelling some characters, elements and chronologies have been created or changed for dramatic purposes. Filming is due to begin soon.

Danny’s hair-raising portfolio of podcasts have been among the BBC’s most successful with Uncanny topping the list of most popular podcasts on BBC Sounds last quarter (October – December 2025).

He has quickly become a leading voice in the UK on all things paranormal. Writer, creator and executive producer, Danny Robins said: “Making the original podcast series of The Witch Farm was an exciting, thrill-ride in itself – finding a real-life case that – just maybe – comes close to answering that biggest of all questions, ‘do ghosts exist?’.

“Now things are getting even more exciting, as we evolve the story into a TV drama with this fantastic cast and the brilliant director Stacey Gregg.

“Get ready for a supernatural thriller that plays out as the most deliciously dark detective story – an emotional rollercoaster that will have you gripped, moved and spine-tingled. I can’t wait to spook you out.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Taking BBC Drama viewers into the hugely popular world of Danny’s podcasts for the first time is incredibly exciting, and in Gabrielle and Michael we have the perfect leads.

“Whether you’re already a fan of Danny’s work or are coming to the story of The Witch Farm for the first time, be prepared for some scares!”

Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, Nick Andrews shared: “The Witch Farm is a compelling Welsh story brought to life by some of the best in the business.

“Danny has crafted a gripping drama with rich character and a deep sense of place that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats (and in some cases behind their sofas).

“BBC Cymru Wales is thrilled to play its part in bringing this nail-biter to the screen.”

James Gandhi, executive producer for Mammoth Screen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Danny Robins’s The Witch Farm to the screen.

“Danny is a master storyteller, and we hope this will thrill and terrify the BBC audience. We couldn’t be happier to have Stacey Gregg directing, and Gabrielle and Michael leading the cast!”

Additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, and the series will be produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.