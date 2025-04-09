BBC Cymru Wales announces new collection of content celebrating Merthyr Tydfil

To coincide with the bicentenary of Cyfarthfa Castle, BBC Cymru Wales has commissioned a collection of programmes and content celebrating the history, the culture, and the people of Merthyr starring much loved icons of Welsh entertainment.

Across a fortnight in June, the season will spotlight Merthyr’s rich past, exploring how it developed as the first industrial town in the world and the legacy of this important chapter in Wales’ history. The collection will also celebrate the town as it is today, challenging stereotypes and highlighting what makes Merthyr such a special place to those who are proud to call it home.

Four new programmes have been commissioned for BBC One Wales, including a standalone special where Welsh icon Ruth Jones hits the road with actor, comedian and Merthyr local, Steve Speirs for a weekend like no other in Ruth and Steve: from Merthyr with Love (1 x 60).

Speaking about his experience filming the programme, Steve Speirs said: “To take someone who’s very special to me to the place that’s most special to me was one of the happiest filming experiences of my life. We laughed so much, we talked so much… and we nearly cried quite a few times. Our Merthyr trip was brilliantly memorable for both of us. If the joy of the weekend comes over half as much on the telly box as it was in reality… then I’ll be very pleased.”

Ruth Jones said: “Merthyr Tydfil! Who knew?! I had the best time learning about this brilliant place and being shown around by my dear friend Steve Speirs. I’m definitely going back!”

Landmark TV

Landmark documentary, Boom Town: How Merthyr Made the World (1 x 60), presented by Steffan Powell, will delve into how and why Merthyr became the centre of Britain’s industrial revolution. Using new technology and AI, the programme will visualise over 200 years of Merthyr’s history.

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean will host stand up special, Live From Merthyr Tydfil (2 x 30), filmed earlier this year at Merthyr’s Theatr Soar. Across two 30-minute programmes Kiri will be joined by headliners Merthyr’s Morgan Rees and Owen Money, alongside a range of Welsh comedic talent including BBC New Comedy Award winner Paul Hilleard, Mel Owen, Priya Hall, Ignacio Lopez, Anna Thomas and Esyllt Sears.

And a Merthyr special of Rewind: 60 Years of Welsh Pop (1 x 30) will explore the musical heritage of Merthyr and the Valleys.

Across the airwaves, BBC Radio Wales has commissioned new two-part series, Merthyr Made Me (2 x 30), where presenter Jonny Owen will be bringing Merthyr’s past into its present through the stories of people who make the town what it is today. Jonny will take four individuals of all ages who live in, or who are from, Merthyr Tydfil to explore their family history.

And When Hoover Sneezed (1 x 30) will be repeated on BBC Radio Wales, first broadcast last year to mark the 75th anniversary of the Art-Deco inspired Hoover factory.

Celebration

On BBC Radio Cymru, a new documentary has been commissioned on the history of one of the world’s first brass bands, the Cyfarthfa Band, established in the mid-nineteenth century by Robert Thompson Crawshay. Presented by Welsh music commentator Geraint Lewis, Band Cyfarthfa (1 x 30) will explore how the band became one of the greatest musical ensembles of the Victorian period.

BBC Radio Cymru’s Hawl i Holi will be broadcast live from Merthyr Tydfil, and BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? will be live from Merthyr College on 13 June.

The BBC’s National Chorus of Wales are working with four primary schools in Merthyr Tydfil and will be sharing a stage with the children’s chorus in a live concert in early June.

The BBC Cymru Wales Archive team will also be curating archive collections which highlight the music, landscape and people of Merthyr Tydfil, and BBC Education will be producing bilingual digital school packages for primary school pupils on Merthyr’s involvement in the industrial revolution.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “I’m so proud that this season will spark curiosity about the past and the future of Merthyr Tydfil, drawing audiences to this special town. This big collective BBC Wales moment is an opportunity for us to celebrate Merthyr’s character, soul, community and culture, as well as the contribution this particular area has made in building modern Wales and the wider world. We’re really excited to launch this range of content on offer this summer.”

As part of the 2025 celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of Cyfarthfa Castle – built by the iron master William Crawshay – BBC Cymru Wales has partnered with the Merthyr 2025 Steering Group, which includes Merthyr Council, Cyfarthfa Castle, and Arts Council Wales.

