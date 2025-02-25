BBC Make a Difference Awards launched in Wales for first time

BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru are joining forces to celebrate Wales’ community heroes with the launch of the BBC Make a Difference Awards 2025.

Led by BBC Radio Cymru’s Shân Cothi and Radio Wales’ Lucy Owen, BBC Cymru Wales is calling on listeners to nominate their local heroes.

The Make a Difference Awards, which launch for the first time in Wales this year, will celebrate and recognise people who do incredible things for each other and their local communities, shining a light on these everyday, unsung heroes.

There are eight categories, including the Community Group Award for a group of people who have helped to change the lives of others within their community; the Young Hero Award, which will honour an individual under the age of 16 who has made a significant positive impact in their community; and the Active Award, which will recognise individuals or groups who have used physical activity or sport to improve the lives of those in their community.

Recognition

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category.

Winners will be announced at the Make a Difference Awards ceremony on 20 September 2025.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing the Make a Difference Awards to Wales this year with the support of BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, led by our fantastic team of presenters.

“We know there will be lots of people out there who deserve to be recognised for the positive impact they’ve had in their local community, no matter how big or how small. So now is the time to help them shine!”

Nominations are now open and will close on Monday 31 March 2025 at 5:00pm. For a full list of categories – and details of how to nominate someone, go to bbc.co.uk/makeadifference, where you can also see full Terms and our Privacy Notice.

Categories 2025

The Volunteer Award – awarded to an individual who makes a notable difference to their community by giving their time voluntarily to help others.

The Young Hero Award – awarded to someone under 16 who has made a positive impact in their community or achieved something exceptional.

The Great Neighbour Award – awarded to an individual who helps to make the neighbourhood a better place to live or work in, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness.

The Active Award – awarded to an individual or group of people who have used physical activity or sport as a way of improving the lives of those in their community.

The Animal Award – awarded to either a remarkable animal that improves people’s lives, or an individual or group of people who improve the welfare of animals.

The Green Award – awarded to an individual or group of people who improve or conserve their local environment.

The Fundraiser Award – awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause.

The Community Group Award – awarded to a group of people who have helped to change the lives of others within their community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

