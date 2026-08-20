BBC presenter hints another break from the screen may be on the cards

Amelia Jones

A BBC presenter has hinted he may be taking time off TV again after he stepped away from the spotlight this summer.

Gethin Jones, best known for his roles on BBC’s Morning Live and Blue Peter, served as Chef de Mission for Team Wales at the Glasgow 2026 Games this summer. In a recent social media post he hinted that he may be taking on the role again next year.

The Welsh broadcaster was tasked with supporting a 114-strong delegation of Welsh athletes as they competed across the Games, which ran until August 2.

His role placed him at the centre of the Team Wales operation, working alongside athletes and senior figures as competitors dealt with the pressures and demands of representing Wales on the international stage.

Reflecting on the experience on Instagram, Jones admitted he was still trying to find the words to describe his time in Glasgow and hinted that he could return next year.

He praised the people involved in the Team Wales operation and spoke about the intense nature of the role, including late-night leadership meetings and the difficult decisions being made throughout the Games.

He also revealed the importance of keeping spirits high despite the pressure.

He said: “I’ve learned over the years that you can have a laugh and take your job seriously.

“In fact, when doing something as intense as this, I think it’s essential.”

Jones went on to thank Team Wales for trusting him with the position, describing it as an honour to work alongside the athletes.

In his social media post, he said: “I have taken a big breath and I still don’t know what pics to post or how to sum it all up! The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games put together in 18 months with care, purpose and ambition. Some incredible highs, and of course the lows that come with top level sport. We all live, love and feel all the moments!

“I was part of a solution focussed Senior Leadership Team that had the interest of the athletes at the forefront of their thinking. Big, important, sensitive decisions being made throughout the day everday.

“We did not go to bed the same day we got up. The 11.30pm “end of day debrief” were integral to the plan. We would always finish the meeting on a high with a laugh.

“I am grateful to the brilliant Rebecca Edwards-Symmons and the board for trusting me in this role! A once in a lifetime experience (well, maybe!), and an honour to stand beside the most honest, determined and passionate people… our athletes!

“Da iawn Team Wales!”

His comments have sparked speculation that Jones could potentially take on the Chef de Mission role again, and once again step away from the familiar BBC screens to do so.

For now, there is no indication that he is leaving television, but his latest comments suggest the door may be open to another major change of pace in the future.

You can view his social media post here.

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