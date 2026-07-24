BBC presenter steps away from the TV spotlight as he takes on a new role for Wales

Amelia Jones

A BBC presenter is taking on a major new role away from the television studio this summer, as he represents Wales on the international stage.

Gethin Jones, best known for his roles on BBC’s Morning Live and Blue Peter, is serving as Chef de Mission for Team Wales at the Glasgow 2026 Games, which officially opened last night.

The Welsh broadcaster is now tasked with supporting a 114-strong delegation of Welsh athletes as they compete across the Games, which run until August 2.

Jones’ appointment means he will be at the heart of the Team Wales operation throughout the Games, helping athletes navigate everything from the practical demands of competing to the pressures that come with representing their country on an international stage.

The opening ceremony at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro marked the official start of 11 days of competition, with athletes from 74 nations and territories coming together in the Scottish city.

Opening the ceremony, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee Dr Donald Rukare, said: “Tonight, every flag is equal. Every athlete carries the hopes of their nation. Every volunteer, official and supporter becomes part of something bigger than themselves. That is Commonwealth Sport … not just competition, but connection … not only medals, but moments that last a lifetime.

“Over the coming days, records will fall, medals will be won, champions will emerge, and somewhere in this city, a young person will watch an athlete and quietly decide, “One day, that will be me.” That is the true legacy of these Games.”

For Jones, the Games represent a return to a world he is already familiar with. He previously served as the Team Wales Attaché at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, an experience that helped inspire his move into sports administration.

The former Blue Peter presenter later completed a Master’s degree in Sports Directorship, building on his broadcasting career and previous experience in international sport.

Now, he has returned to the Commonwealth Games in one of the most senior roles within Team Wales.

Jones said: “It’s huge for me as the Chef de Mission for Team Wales, which is a role I’m very proud of and have been working very hard on.”

The role of Chef de Mission is responsible for overseeing the welfare and experience of the team throughout the Games, ensuring athletes have the support they need to perform at their best.

Unlike the Olympics, where Welsh athletes compete as part of Team GB, the Commonwealth Games give them the opportunity to compete specifically for Wales, with the Welsh flag and national identity at the centre of the experience.

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