BBC Radio Wales launches new programme all about dating just in time for Valentine’s Day

BBC Radio Wales has announced its new programme all about dating just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Hosted by Welsh comedian Esyllt Sears who is single for the first time in 15 years, ‘Is It Just Me?’ will explore historical customs in Wales and how modern technology plays a role in our love lives today.

She will also be collecting dating stories, hearing from the public, and asking the question: is dating easier now than it was in the past? Or is it just me?

Esyllt Sears is a stand-up comedian, comedy writer and one of the presenters of the Comedy Club on BBC Radio 4 Extra.

She also co-hosts ‘The Pod of Wales’ podcast with Kiri Pritchard-McLean and the ‘I’m So Not Over It’ podcast with Gareth Gwynn.

For the show, Esyllt has enlisted the help of matchmaker Genevieve Gresset and psychologist Dr Joseph Adonu to find out what an earth is going on in the world of modern day dating.

She will also be consulting with historian Fflur Morse and CEO of dating app Breeze, Joris Van Doorninck.

‘Is It Just Me?’ is produced by Wales’ leading comedy production company, Little Wander.

Established in 2009 to formalise a growing network of Welsh club gigs and launch the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, Little Wander has been at the forefront of developing comedy in Wales for now well over a decade.

The first episode was released on Monday 9 February and can now be found on BBC sounds.

The second episode will air on Monday 16 February from 18:30 on BBC Radio Wales. It will also later be available on BBC Sounds.