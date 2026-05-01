BBC soap star transforms into Hannibal Lecter for major theatre adaptation

Nation.Cymru Team

A well-known Eastenders star is heading to Wales as part of an upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Silence of the Lambs.

The electrifying new production will run at Swansea Grand Theatre from 15 – 20 February 2027.

It has been revealed that British actor, singer, presenter, writer and director John Partridge, known for his long- running role as Christian Clarke in BBC 1’s EastEnders and extensive range of West End credits from CATS to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, will don the iconic mask as the refined and sadistic Dr Hannibal Lecter.

When FBI trainee Clarice Starling is sent to interview the psychiatrist and infamous murderer Hannibal Lecter, it’s hoped his brilliant mind will help catch the sadistic new serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Another girl is missing, and time is running out. But Dr Lecter has questions of his own, and now Clarice must decide: keep a safe distance, or let Hannibal ‘The Cannibal’ into her head?

Acclaimed television writer and playwright Gina Gionfriddo (Law & Order (NBC), House of Cards (Netflix),

Becky Shaw) brings Thomas Harris’s gripping literary masterpiece to the stage in a new modern adaptation

directed by Curve’s Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster. Gionfriddo’s theatrical adaptation delves into the

psychological tension of Thomas Harris’s landmark novel, drawing the audience deep into Clarice and Lecter’s intelligent, intricate, and bone-chilling game of cat-and-mouse, as the FBI scramble to catch Buffalo Bill, a serial killer still at large.

Partridge says of his casting in the upcoming tour: “How often does an actor get to play a role that by

simply saying the character’s name, it takes your breath away. It’s a huge honour, and I intend to savour every morsel of it!’’

Director Nikolai Foster adds: “Taking on a role like Hannibal Lecter requires real guts, tenacity and an appetite to confront the darkest depths of the human condition. Working with John on the role has been incredibly inspiring – his instincts are razor sharp – and there is no finer actor to bring to life Thomas Harris’s most chilling creation in our world premiere stage adaptation.”

Acting history

At just 16, Partridge left college to join the original UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS, later

transferring to the West End production at the New London Theatre to star as Rum Tum Tugger. He reprised

the role in the official filmed version opposite Elaine Paige and John Mills.

Partridge has extensive West End, touring and international theatre credits and most recently Billy Haynes in The Code (Southwark Playhouse Elephant).

On screen,Partridge is widely known for his long-running role as Christian Clarke in EastEnders (BBC, 2007–2016). His screen work also includes Involuntary Activist (Iris Prize/BBC) and Cleopatra (Netflix).

A well-known television personality, John won Celebrity MasterChef (BBC) and has appeared on The Real Full

Monty (ITV), Taking The Next Step (CBBC), Tumble (BBC) and Battlechefs with Marco Pierre White (Watch).

He has also served as a celebrity judge on Over the Rainbow (BBC), guest-hosted The National Lottery Draws

(BBC), and is a regular contributor on Jeremy Vine (Channel 5).

The full creative team and further casting is soon to be announced.