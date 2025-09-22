BBC Studios invests in Welsh National Theatre to find new Welsh talent

BBC Studios is investing in the new Welsh National Theatre as the two organisations partner to create opportunities for new Welsh voices for creative roles in theatre and television.

Founded by the actor Michael Sheen at the beginning of 2025, the theatre’s vision is to develop a platform for Welsh talent in the creation of large-scale plays to resonate in Wales and across the world.

The investment from BBC Studios Drama Productions will fund the recruitment of a lead talent scout for the Welsh Net, a scheme envisioned by Sheen to identify and develop talent and create pathways to roles on and off stage and in front of or behind the camera for actors, writers, directors, technical crew and those not yet working in the sector.

Casting their eyes across Wales, the lead culture scout will watch youth, amateur and professional theatre, performances and shows, with a view to identifying and developing talent with the potential to work for both Welsh National Theatre and BBC Studios.

BBC Studios is a global media company borne of the BBC, making and distributing the world’s most sought-after content, as well as creating and nurturing iconic brands. BBC Studios Drama Productions has a slate that includes EastEnders, Silent Witness, Father Brown and Sister Boniface. The aim for the partnership is to attract new creative and production talent within Wales to grow Welsh portrayal on Casualty, Pobol Y Cwm, and Anfamol, shows all made out of Roath Lock.

Michael Sheen said: “Where the Welsh Not stifled Welsh expression in the 19th and early 20th century, the ambition of the Welsh Net is to be its champion, creating pathways that have vanished, or never existed, to help talented theatre makers across Wales overcome barriers they face in the industry.

“Growing up in Port Talbot, playing football on a pitch next to the A48, I always knew there was a chance that a ‘scout’ might be watching. Someone from the local area tasked by professional clubs to keep an eye out for burgeoning talent. It meant that, no matter how tough that road might ultimately prove to be, the possibility of a pathway to the top flight existed. I want every youngster, amateur and professional performing or working behind the scenes in Wales to have that same potential pathway to the creative top flight.”

Sharon Gilburd, founding chief executive of Welsh National Theatre, added: “Our partnership with BBC Studios on the Welsh Net is a big moment for the next wave of creative talent from Wales. Not only will the lead culture scout look for talent deserving of wider opportunities on stage, but now thanks to BBC Studios, on screen, building a pipeline for both of our future productions. Exciting times are ahead.”

Kate Oates, Head of BBC Studios Drama Productions, said: “Finding and fostering new talent is an absolute priority for us and we’re delighted to be partnering with the Welsh National Theatre to find brilliant new Welsh creatives. We are delighted with what we’ve seen from the work already underway and can’t wait for what’s next.”

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for Casualty said: “Casualty has played a key part in developing the Welsh creative production community for over a decade. Alongside our award-winning outreach programme led by Hannah Williams, we are delighted that this new collaboration with the Welsh National Theatre will set up a pipeline for the next generation of Welsh talent.”

The lead culture scout will play a key role in setting up Sheen’s vision for the Welsh Net, designing and building the framework to help create a Wales-wide network of scouts over the coming months and years. Culture scouts will identify talent and support their development via a number of pathways, including access to training and opportunities in the film, TV and theatre sector in Wales, and beyond. Scouts will identify talented people for roles such as directors, producers, writers and other specialist roles –not just for on stage and on camera talent. The recruitment for the role is open from today and can be accessed here.

Welsh National Theatre’s first show, Our Town, is a co-production with the Rose Theatre, starring Sheen and playing the Swansea Grand Theatre (Friday 16 January-Saturday 31 January 2026), Venue Cymru in Llandudno (Tuesday 3 February-Saturday 7 February 2026), Theatr Clwyd in Mold (Wednesday 11 February-Saturday 21 February 2026) and the Rose Theatre, Kingston-upon-Thames (Thursday 26 February-28 March 2026). Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Sheen will then play Owain Glyndŵr in Gary Owen’s epic new play, Owain & Henry, in a Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production in November 2026. Pre-register for tickets HERE.