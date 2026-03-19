BBC’s The Other Bennet Sister costume exhibition opens at Welsh National Trust site

Amelia Jones

A Welsh National Trust site will open its doors to a special costume exhibition celebrating the BBC’s upcoming period drama The Other Bennet Sister, offering visitors a rare opportunity to step into Regency society at one of the show’s filming locations.

Inspired by Janice Hadlow’s bestselling novel, The Other Bennet Sister focuses on Mary Bennet – the often unnoticed and under-appreciated middle sibling from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Opening on 20 March, the exhibition in Dyffryn Gardens will showcase a stunning collection of elaborate costumes worn by the stars of the new BBC One series, including Ella Bruccoleri, who plays Mary Bennet.

Designed by Welsh costume designer Siân Jenkins, the costumes feature rich fabrics, intricate detailing and elegant silhouettes that bring the world of the Bennet sisters vividly to life. Visitors can also view some of the accessories that completed a character’s look, some of which were worn in the vibrant scenes filmed at Dyffryn Gardens.

The exhibition provides a unique chance to explore parts of Dyffryn House that have been closed for conservation. Guests will enter through the Morning Room on the South Terrace before moving through the Red Drawing Room and Blue Drawing Room, discovering the history of the house alongside behind-the-scenes photography from filming.

It will feature elaborate Regency costumes worn by stars of the Bad Wolf production, including Ella Bruccoleri, Ruth Jones, Tanya Reynolds, Indira Varma, Maddie Close, Poppy Gilbert, Molly Wright and Grace Hogg-Robinson.

Running until 31 August, the exhibition highlights the role filming plays in supporting the National Trust’s conservation work. While the exhibition will close at the end of the summer, work throughout Dyffryn House will continue as National Trust Cymru progresses its long-term plans to protect this beautiful historic estate.

Lizzie Smith Jones, General Manager, South East Wales, National Trust Cymru, said: “We’re beyond excited to welcome visitors to this exhibition celebrating The Other Bennet Sister.

“It’s a rare chance to see the artistry behind Sian Jenkins’ costume designs, while also exploring rooms in Dyffryn House that have been closed for conservation work – offering a unique moment to experience these spaces before restoration work resumes in the autumn.”

Entry to the exhibition is free with normal admission to Dyffryn Gardens and pre-booking is not required. It will be open Mondays to Fridays 12pm-3pm.

To plan a visit to Dyffryn Gardens go to: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dyffryn-gardens