Beautiful art deco Welsh pier cinema to open full time

A cinema situated on one Wales’ most historic piers is to screen movies full time due to popular demand.

Penarth Pier Pavilion Cinema will now bring a packed programme of films and special screenings to the historic seafront venue.

The cinema will host more than 15 screenings each week across five days, offering visitors the chance to enjoy a wide range of films in the iconic Pavilion building overlooking the Severn Estuary.

Among the films showing in March are Goat, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, The Bride, and Hoppers. There will also be a special screening of Moulin Rouge on March 29 to mark the film’s 25th anniversary.

Located at Penarth Pier Pavilion on The Esplanade, the cinema forms part of one of South Wales’ most recognisable seaside landmarks.

Penarth Pier first opened in 1894 and has remained a defining feature of the town’s waterfront for more than a century. Over the years it has survived storms, wartime damage and major restoration projects, becoming a lasting symbol of Penarth’s maritime heritage.

The Pavilion itself, a striking art deco building dating from 1929, has been carefully refurbished in recent years and now serves as a hub for arts, culture and community activity.

Today the pier continues to welcome visitors who come to enjoy the views across the Severn Estuary, stroll along the historic walkway and experience the relaxed atmosphere of the seaside.

Penarth Pier Pavilion Cinema is easily accessible from the town centre and can be reached by car, bus or train. Parking is available along The Esplanade and nearby streets, with additional parking in the town centre and on nearby roads including Cliff Hill, Bridgeman Road, Marine Parade and Plymouth Road.

The full cinema programme and tickets are available through the Penarth Pier Pavilion HERE

About Penarth Pier Pavilion

Opened in 1929, Penarth Pier Pavilion is a beautiful example of Art Deco architecture, with a vaulted main gallery and sweeping views of the Bristol Channel.

With its stunning seafront setting, Penarth Pier Pavilion is a vibrant venue in the heart of the seaside town, offering a range of events throughout the year, including cinema, live music, art exhibitions and workshops. Its spaces can also be booked for meetings, conferences, weddings, and special celebration events.

The Big Fresh Café at the Pavilion provides locally sourced food and drink whilst on the Pier you will find chips and ice cream that can be enjoyed by the sea with picturesque views.

Since taking over operation of the Pavilion in early 2021, the Vale of Glamorgan Council has established the venue as a cultural hub for the whole community to enjoy.