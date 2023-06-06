Beautiful new mural with anti-racist message officially unveiled in Cardiff

A stunning new mural which carries an anti-racist message has been officially unveiled in Cardiff.

The beautiful artwork has been created to mark the Urdd’s annual Peace and Goodwill Message

This year, working with students from Cardiff University, the Urdd’s message throws a spotlight on anti-racism, stating that if people see racism – to Call. Them. Out.

The mural, which features Urdd Ambassador Nia Fajeyisan, was created by the renowned team behind Unify Creative – the design studio responsible for such memorable murals as the ‘Mona Lisa’, ‘My Cymru, My Shirt’ artworks as well as the Gary Speed and Betty Campbell murals.

Created at a workshop in Cardiff earlier this year, the Urdd’s 2023 anti-racism message calls on people across the world to ‘encourage kindness, teach acceptance, and to call-out racist remarks and prejudices’.

To mark the 2023 Peace and Goodwill message, the Urdd approached Cardiff-based artists UNIFY Creative to produce a mural inspired by this year’s message. The mural is inspired by the words of the message and is a clear and visual reminder of the Urdd’s anti-racism message, sharing the voice of the young people of Wales to the world.

The Urdd hopes it will be a visual reminder for years to come for everyone to Call Them Out.

The mural can be seen at Moira Terrace in Splott, Cardiff.

Siân Lewis, the Urdd’s Chief Executive said: “Each year the Urdd gives a voice and platform to the youth of Wales to be heard across the world, and our anti-racism message is a no holds barred message, telling everyone that we must call out racism whenever and wherever we see it.

“As an organisation we recognise that we must take action and responsibility to make sure that racism has no place in the world. The Urdd is for everyone, and as an organisation it’s important that we represent and reflect Wales as a country today. To help us become an organisation that attracts staff and board members from diverse communities we’ve approached No Boundaries to provide training for our 300 staff in Race Awareness.

“The Urdd is the largest Welsh language third sector employer in Wales. With over 100 apprentices, 40,000 young people and children visiting our residential centres and 75,000 members competing at the Urdd Eisteddfod annually, we have a duty to this and the next generation to educate and drive change.

“We believe that the Urdd can make a significant impact with our anti-racism message, by encouragin everyone, young and old, black or white to Call. Them. Out.”

The group responsible for this year’s peace and goodwill message campaign will visit Alabama USA in the Autumn to learn more about civil rights, anti-racism campaigns in the USA, and take part in discussions with young Americans from Birmingham Alabama.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The Urdd’s Peace and Goodwill message continues to play an integral role in projecting Wales’ values around the globe.

“I’m delighted to support this year’s message which calls upon the citizens of the world to take action and call out racism and unconscious prejudices.

“This important message carries the Welsh Government’s vision of becoming an anti-racist nation by 2030 – a place where we can all live and thrive, creating a society where everyone is valued.”

The Urdd’s Peace and Goodwill Message is unique to Wales. For over a century, on the 18 May the young people of Wales have thrown a spotlight on themes that are important to them whilst sharing a message of peace to the world. The 2022 centenary climate emergency message was translated into over 100 languages, viewed in 82 countries, and reached over 30 million people worldwide, with Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Sheen amongst the many who shared the message.

