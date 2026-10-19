Beautiful Welsh art deco cinema named one of the best in the UK

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ most ornate cinemas is in the running to win the prestigious British Independent Film Awards’ Cinema of the Year award.

Voted onto the longlist of 15 cinemas for the awards, Penarth Pier Pavilion Cinema, which appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, finds itself in good company.

More than 70 cinemas entered this year’s competition, with nearly 50,000 votes cast by cinemagoers across the UK. The 15 longlisted cinemas were announced on 13 October. The five shortlisted cinemas will be revealed on 3 November alongside the full BIFA Awards nominations, with the winner announced on Sunday 6 December at London’s Roundhouse.

Max Martin, Cinematic Events Assistant at Penarth Pier Pavilion Cinema, which is owned by Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “We are delighted that our little, independent cinema has been named one of just fifteen cinemas on the longlist for Cinema of the Year. The support from our community has been overwhelming, and we are so grateful that all the work that goes into making this cinema what it is has been recognised.”

Cllr Rhiannon Birch, Cabinet Member for Education, Arts and the Welsh Language, said: “Being recognised as one of the 15 best cinemas in the UK is wonderful news for Penarth and the Vale of Glamorgan. It reflects the hard work of the cinema team, the support of our audiences and the important role that the Pavilion plays in our local cultural life.Wales travel guide

“Having a full-time cinema here at Penarth Pier Pavilion gives residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic range of films in a truly special setting. The cinema brings people together, supports our wider cultural offer and helps ensure that this historic building continues to thrive as a community asset.

“We are incredibly proud to see Penarth Pier Pavilion Cinema recognised on a national stage, and we look forward to building on this success as the cinema continues to grow.”

BIFA Directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace said: “Tens of thousands of audience members voted and told us how much their local cinemas mean to them. Congratulations to Penarth Pier Pavilion Cinema for making it onto the longlist for Cinema of the Year. It’s a fantastic showcase of the exceptional cinemas up and down the UK that are – in the words of one voter – ‘what community feels like’.”

Opened in 1929, Penarth Pier Pavilion combines Art Deco architecture with views across the Bristol Channel. Since the council took over operation in early 2021 it has strengthened the building’s role as a community and cultural venue. Earlier this year the cinema moved to full-time operation, with more than 15 screenings across five days each week.

In September, the intimate 66-seat boutique cinema was awarded £65,000 from the Arts Council of Wales’ Arts Capital Investment Fund to upgrade projection and sound equipment, including replacing its ageing projector with laser-projection technology.

Find out more about the cinema HERE

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