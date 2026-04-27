Beloved animated children’s favourite is coming to Wales

One of the UK’s favourite children’s stars is to be brought to life in 3D in a special trail at Wales’ biggest shopping centre.

A new Shaun the Sheep augmented reality trail will visit St David’s Cardiff next month, alongside a line-up of fun half-term activities.

Families are invited to embark on a free adventure with the Shaun the Sheep: Fun with the Flock augmented reality trail at the city shopping destination, bringing the much-loved Shaun the Sheep character and his farmyard friends to life in 3D.

Guests can hunt down nine markers throughout St David’s, each unlocking an interactive A.R. scene. Along the way, families can complete fun challenges with Bitzer the dog, pose alongside animated characters, and capture photos and videos to share with family and friends.

The Shaun the Sheep A.R. Trail will be at St David’s from Friday 1st May to Sunday 31st May.

To take part, families can pick up a trail map and a free Shaun the Sheep headband from the St David’s Guest Services team, located on the upper level of the Grand Arcade – near Bershka, Stradivarius and Starbucks. Whilst taking part in the trail, guests will be able to enjoy photo opportunities with artist-designed Shaun the Sheep sculpture(s). On completion of the A.R. trail, families will be rewarded with a sticker prize, with adults also having the chance to win a £100 gift card when signing up to PLUS+; St David’s free reward programme.

In addition, St David’s will host a range of family-friendly activities during May half term, with official Aardman clay-modelling workshops taking place on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th May, and appearances from Shaun the Sheep on Thursday 28th May. St David’s PLUS+ members will be the first to access tickets for both activities.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “The Shaun the Sheep A.R. trail will be a fun, quirky adventure, and we’re excited to partner with Aardman to bring it to the city. As well as the trail, guests will also be able to enjoy interactive art workshops, character meets and stunning art sculptures of Shaun the Sheep. Together with our family-favourite brands across fashion, dining and entertainment, St David’s is the perfect destination for a fun-filled family day out this half term – and beyond.”

*Note: To participate in the Shaun the Sheep A.R. trail, guests will need to download the ‘Fun with the Flock’ app and enter the location code 2403, either in advance or on site. Alternatively, if preferred, guests are invited to complete the trail manually by visiting the centre and discovering the trail for themselves without downloading the app.

For more details about what’s on at St David’s, including the Shaun the Sheep A.R. trail, half-term activities and future events, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com