Beloved British pop star set to bring his UK tour to Cardiff next year

Amelia Jones

A multi-award winning British pop star is set to bring his live show to Cardiff next year.

Will Young is set to bring his UK tour to the Welsh capital on Saturday 13 March 2027, giving fans the chance to see him perform live on one of Cardiff’s biggest stages.

Young, who rose to fame after winning the inaugural series of Pop Idol, has enjoyed a hugely successful career spanning more than two decades. Since bursting onto the music scene, he has released a string of hit singles and albums, established himself as a celebrated live performer and built a loyal fanbase across the UK.

He has become a familiar face on the UK entertainment scene over the years, balancing his music career with appearances on stage and screen. His distinctive voice and catalogue of well-known songs have helped him remain a popular name with audiences more than 20 years after his breakthrough.

Announcing the tour on social media, Young said: “I’m very excited to announce… I’m going on tour to celebrate 25 years since I won Pop Idol! It will be the ‘Evergreen Anniversary Tour’!

“Who knew that entering a competition by cutting out a piece from the newspaper would lead to so many adventures. This tour will be me back with my full band again which I’m very excited about, playing across 16 venues in the UK.”

The Cardiff show will give fans the opportunity to experience Young’s music live as part of his upcoming UK tour, with the singer set to take to the stage at Utilita Arena Cardiff.

His Cardiff appearance is expected to be a major date in the city’s 2027 live music calendar, with fans travelling from across Wales and beyond to see the award-winning singer perform.

Young has continued to evolve throughout his career, moving between music, television and theatre while maintaining his place in the UK entertainment scene. His career has included chart-topping releases, major tours and performances in front of audiences around the country.

Tickets for the Cardiff show will go on general sale from Friday 2 October, giving fans the opportunity to secure their place ahead of what promises to be an exciting night of live entertainment.

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