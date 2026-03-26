Beloved children’s classic to come to life in one of Wales’ most spectacular gardens this spring

One of Wales’ most popular gardens has announced the launch of an enchanting outdoor experience bringing to life a well-known children’s classic this Spring.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ Trail, will be running from Saturday 28 March to Sunday 31 May 2026 at The National Botanic Garden of Wales, one of the UK’s leading botanical destinations.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a magical self-guided trail through the Garden’s breath-taking landscapes, discovering larger-than-life installations inspired by the world’s best-loved picture book.

The trail has been created with Penguin Ventures, who represent The World of Eric Carle™ consumer products rights in the UK & Ireland, and invites families to follow in the footsteps of Eric Carle’s iconic caterpillar through the stunning 568-acre garden.

Set against the backdrop of the Garden’s spectacular glasshouses, wildflower meadows and native woodland, the trail brings Eric Carle’s vibrant, collage-inspired artwork to life in a truly unique outdoor setting.

Families can explore themed activity stations as they follow the caterpillar’s journey from egg to beautiful butterfly combining the joy of nature with the magic of storytelling.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ Trail to the National Botanic Garden of Wales,” said Dr Lucy Sutherland, National Botanic Garden of Wales Director.

“Our garden is the perfect setting for this beloved story with the wonders of the natural world all around, children can experience the magic of Eric Carle’s caterpillar in a truly immersive and unforgettable way.”

Ventures Manager, at Penguin Ventures said: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ is one of the best loved and iconic children’s books of all time and we are delighted to be working with the National Botanic Garden of Wales on this exciting trail, bringing the creative world of Eric Carle’s much-loved story to life in such a magnificent natural setting.”

You can find out more on the National Botanic Garden of Wales website. The trail is included with standard garden admission.