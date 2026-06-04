Beloved film celebrates 30th anniversary with musical production at Wales Millennium Centre

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the most successful British films of the 1990s is heading to Cardiff as a new touring production of The Full Monty comes to Wales Millennium Centre next year.

Based on the hit 1997 film, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2027, the stage adaptation will run at the Cardiff venue from February 2 to 6.

The production stars former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton as Gaz, alongside Stewart Wright as Dave, James Gaddas as Gerald, Ben Onwukwe as Horse, Jon-Paul Bell as Guy and Zrey Sholapurkar.

Directed by Michael Gyngell, the production features choreography and intimacy direction by Ian West, with set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Chris Whybrow.

Written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, who also penned Slumdog Millionaire, The Full Monty follows a group of unemployed steelworkers struggling to rebuild their lives after being left behind by economic change.

As financial pressures mount, the friends hatch an unlikely plan to earn some money and regain their self-respect by putting on a strip show.

The story became a global phenomenon following the release of the original film in 1997, earning four Oscar nominations and winning Best Original Musical or Comedy Score.

The stage version retains the humour and heart that made the film such a success while exploring themes of unemployment, masculinity, friendship and resilience.

Producers say the story remains highly relevant, with its themes of financial hardship and community solidarity resonating in an era marked by continuing cost-of-living pressures.

Audiences can also expect a soundtrack packed with 1990s favourites as Gaz and his friends prepare to take to the stage for the performance of their lives.