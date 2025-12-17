Beloved holiday special returns in updated storybook edition

Amelia Jones

A cherished 1980s Christmas special is stepping back into the spotlight with a newly updated storybook release.

Children’s author Chris McGuire has released a new edition of The Christmas Raccoons. The release will mark 45 years since the 1980 television special that introduced the characters who later starred in the animated series The Racoons.

McGuire said the project offered a chance to revisit the world that started the franchise’s rise to popularity: “The Christmas Raccoons is where it all began. Writing it felt like stepping into a snow-covered Evergreen Forest, full of holiday magic, warm-hearted laughs and the timeless spirit of Christmas.”

UK publisher Candy Jar Books, which secured the official rights to produce new material based on the franchise, has issued the refreshed edition featuring updated artwork and interactive QR-linked video content.

The story will follow the early adventures that introduced viewers to the Evergreen Forest and its central characters.

The storybook arrives alongside renewed interested in the original television series. The remastered specials and episodes have recently been picked up by ITVX, BritBox UK, Pluto UK, and other international broadcasters as part of a wider global rollout.

Creator Kevin Gillis welcomed the continued enthusiasm: “It’s incredible to see the magic of the Evergreen Forest alive and well forty-five years later. The Christmas Raccoons was where it all started, and it’s wonderful that a new generation can experience the charm, humour, and heart of these character in this beautifully illustrated storybook.”

The new edition, along with other titles in the series, is distributed by the Books Council of Wales and is available through major retailers and independent bookshops.