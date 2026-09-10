Beloved pop-up bookshop gets permanent store in Swansea market

Amelia Jones

A second-hand book business is set to open in Swansea Market this month, after a successful run of pop-ups.

Milkwood Books has gained recognition through its mobile bookstore that travels around festival and events selling rare and collectable second-hand books.

The business has become particularly known for its strong focus on Welsh-interest titles, alongside an eclectic mix of unusual finds. Its ever-changing stock means there is often something different to discover, whether you are searching for a particular title, looking for a Welsh book to add to your collection or simply enjoying a browse.

Milkwood Books have appeared at local events including Mumbles Market and Uplands Market, where the bookseller has become a familiar sight for regular visitors.

The business takes its name from one of Wales’ most famous literary works, Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, giving the new shop a fitting connection to Swansea’s rich literary heritage.

Their new shop in Swansea Market will see the business expand its collection and become a permanent fixture for book lovers.

Work is already underway inside the new Swansea Market unit, with shelving being installed this week as the team prepares to welcome its first customers.

The shop is currently aiming to open on Saturday, September 19, marking an exciting new chapter for the business as it moves from its popular pop-up format into a permanent home.

Milkwood Books has built its following through pop-up markets, festivals and events, offering second-hand, rare and collectible titles, along with a strong focus on Welsh-interest books and a constantly rotating mix of unusual finds. You may have spotted them at the likes of Mumbles Market and Uplands Market.

The business will not be disappearing from other markets and events, as it plans to continue appearing at selected markets, festivals and events alongside its new Swansea Market base.

You can follow their social media for more updates here.

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