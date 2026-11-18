Amelia Jones

A much-loved Swansea bar and café has closed its doors after almost five years, bringing an end to a chapter that saw it become a popular destination for celebrations, private events and community gatherings.

The Storyteller, based on Princess Way, has closed this week, with owner Aaryn Whitelock confirming that the premises have been vacated and the keys handed back to the building’s owners.

Reflecting on the decision, Whitelock told social media publication Swansea Scoop it was due to a combination of rising operating costs, declining town-centre footfall and restrictions affecting live music as key factors behind the closure.

The venue had built a following as a place to host birthdays, weddings, private parties and other special occasions. However, Whitelock said restrictions introduced following a noise abatement notice in early 2025 reportedly made it increasingly difficult to deliver the entertainment offering that had been part of its appeal.

Whitelock, who grew up in Swansea’s Manselton area, said opening the business had been driven by a desire to contribute something to the city he grew up in.

He said: “As a Swansea boy who grew up just 5 minutes up the road, born and bred in Manselton, I spent my child hood in town and I wanted to add to it. However with town being the way it has been for so long now, time has simply run out for us.”.

For more than a year, The Storyteller also provided a free Saturday morning soup kitchen, supported by volunteers and local organisations. Whitelock said he hopes to continue that work through a new community organisation, The Next Chapter.

Paying tribute to those who supported the venue, he said: “What started as a dream, turned into a great story.

“We thank the little community that supported us over the years and we thank the fantastic people and businesses that both worked with and supported us.”

You can see their final post on social media here.