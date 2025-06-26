Ben Ellis, Tara Bandito and more headline Sophia Gardens concerts

Cricket’s action-packed, unmissable entertainment spectacle returns for 2025 with another stellar music lineup featuring a host of some of Wales’ most exciting new artists.

The Hundred 2025 will once again unite world-class cricket with chart-topping performances with former Little Mix star Perrie set to take centre stage at The Hundred Final at Lord’s on Sunday 31 August.

The line-up features rising stars from across the country, including Aderyn who will kick off the summer at Sophia Gardens on Saturday 9 August with Ben Ellis, Alimish and Tara Bandito all set to take the stage in Cardiff throughout August.

Now in its fifth season, The Hundred continues its collaboration with BBC Introducing, bringing live music and DJs to every fixture from emerging talent and established stars across eight host cities.

Cardiff sets

Celebrated performer and social media sensation, Ben Ellis is just one of the big names performing in Wales, with performances scheduled for Aderyn, Almish and Tara Bandito also in the pipeline.

Saturday 9 August – Welsh Fire v London Spirit – Aderyn

Wednesday 13 August – Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals – Ben Ellis

Wednesday 20 August – Welsh Fire v Southern Brave – Alimish

Sunday 24 August – Welsh Fire v Southern Brave – Tara Bandito

Headliner Perrie has quickly established herself as one of the UK’s most exciting pop talents. Her debut solo single Forget About Us stormed into the UK top 10 last year, showcasing her powerful vocals and distinctive artistic vision that has captivated audiences worldwide.

With her dynamic stage presence and undeniable star power, Perrie brings a fresh energy to her live performances that promises to make The Hundred Final an unforgettable experience.

“I’m bringing the whole shebang – dancers, great tunes and amazing staging – everything!” says Perrie. “An electric crowd, amazing sport in a truly iconic venue: I can’t think of a better Sunday night. I’ll be doing everything I can to help make this a truly unforgettable occasion. Performing for this crowd at the Final will be an incredible experience. See you there!”

“Stoked”

Tara Bandito, who performs on 24 August shared: “I’m really looking forward to performing at the Hundred this year, it’s always great to get involved with BBC introducing and Horizons/Gorwelion.

“I love playing to new crowds, and playing outdoors in Wales in August is always special. Sophia Gardens is going to be a wonderful setting and I’m exciting to sing and dance in front of a crowd of Welsh Fire fans!”

Aderyn, who takes to the stage on 9 August, setting a high bar at the outset, added: “I’m so stoked to be playing Sophia Gardens for The Hundred – it’s going to be my biggest crowd ever! Expect glitter-coated indie bangers, outrageous outfits, and serious dancefloor energy. Cardiff, get ready- your queen of indie pop is here to get everyone moving!”

In its first three years, The Hundred has played host to some of the biggest names in music including previous headliners Zara Larsson, Rudimental, Bastille and Jax Jones, as well as Raye, Becky Hill, Everything Everything and Self Esteem.

Tickets represent exceptional value, with prices starting from just £14 for adults and £5 for juniors aged 3-15 (free for under 3s). Don’t miss cricket’s ultimate fusion of sport and entertainment – secure your seats now at www.thehundred.com.

The Hundred Final, and Perrie’s performance, will also be broadcast live on BBC and Sky.

