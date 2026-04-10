Best coffee shop in Wales award winner announced

A seaside coffee shop and mecca for tourists and locals has scooped the ‘Best Coffee Shop in Wales’ award at a national awards ceremony.

Barry’s beloved Coastal Coffee, based in prime position on Paget Road, Barry picked up the important accolade at the Oceanic Awards, coming up against stiff competition from establishments across the nation.

On the night, the Barry favourite came ahead of Narrative Coffee (Rhayader), who picked up the Outstanding Achievement award, while The Coffee Pot (Abergavenny) which was ‘Recognised for Excellence’.

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which was held on Monday the 23rd of March at The Pargate Hotel, Cardiff.

Oceanic Awards aim to celebrate the many cafes in Wales that represent excellence in the Food Industry.

The success of these awards has led to creative oceanic launching Cafe & Bakery Awards in England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, London all of which have been successfully established over the years, increasing the brand’s appeal and recognition.

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Yasmin Mahmood, chief executive of Oceanic Awards, said: “These awards provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The winners of The Welsh Cafe & Bakery Awards 2026 are:

Café of the Year

Caffi Gwynant (Caernarfon)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Galley (Penarth)

Recognised for Excellence was Pili Palas (Pwllheli)

Best Cafe Ambience

The Beach Café Bar (Llandudno)

Outstanding Achievement went to McCowans (Aberaeron)

Recognised for Excellence was Willmore’s (Penarth)

Best Coffee Shop

Coastal Coffee (Barry)

Outstanding Achievement went to Narrative Coffee (Rhayader)

Recognised for Excellence was The Coffee Pot (Abergavenny)

Best Cafe Food

Bedwellty House and Park (Pontypool)

Outstanding Achievement went to Honey Cafe (Brecon)

Recognised for Excellence was Roots Cafe Conwy Falls Forest Park & Cafe (Pentrefoelas)

Artisan Bakery of the Year

Pettigrew Bakeries (Cardiff)

Outstanding Achievement went to Alex Gooch Shops (Cardiff)

Recognised for Excellence was Crwst (Cardigan)

Tearoom of the Year

Honeybee House Tearoom (Cardiff)

Outstanding Achievement went to Owls Nest Tea Room Diner (Llandovery)

Recognised for Excellence was Pontcysyllte Chapel Tea Room (Llangollen)

Pantry / Deli of the Year

Pantri Bach Cafe & Gift Shop (Abergele)

Outstanding Achievement went to Picton & Co (Cardiff)

Recognised for Excellence was Latte-da Coffee & Kitchen (Crickhowell)

Dessert Parlour of the Year

The Gelateria (Ammanford)

Outstanding Achievement went to Zio’s Gelateria (Barry Island Promenade)

Recognised for Excellence was Beachy’s Desserts (Haverfordwest)

Best of Swansea

FIKA (Swansea)

Outstanding Achievement went to Bluebell Coffee & Kitchen (Swansea)

Recognised for Excellence was Zinco Lounge (Swansea)

Best of Cardiff

Pink Kiwi (Cardiff)

Outstanding Achievement went to Uncommon Ground Coffee Roastery (Cardiff)

Recognised for Excellence was La Canna (Cardiff)