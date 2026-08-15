Bethzienna follows recent success with new Welsh language single

Stephen Price

Bethzienna, who gained a legion of fans following her appearance on the Voice UK, has released her latest single, hot on the heels of her first Welsh-language single in over a decade.

Bethzienna latest release ‘Se Ti’n Fy Ngharu’, is a jazz-blues track about heartbreak that was co-written with Tim Laws, who has also worked with Stevie Wonder, Gabrielle, Will Young, and Lighthouse Family.

Bethzienna said: “The song is about realising you are in a situation or relationship that isn’t good for you, and that it’s better to walk away than to lose yourself.”

Having appeared on S4C’s Wawffactor alongside Duffy and Lisa Pedrick, Bethzienna went on to pursue a career as an artist; in 2019, she joined Team Tom Jones on The Voice UK, reaching the final stages.

With this renewed attention, she returned to releasing music and recently joined Côsh Records to release her first Welsh-language material in over ten years.

Also a talented actress, Bethzienna has appeared in the popular series Skins (Channel 4) playing Hamutal, as Di in Our Girl (BBC), and as Kelly in Cara Fi and Natalie in Gwaith Cartref (S4C). Most recently, she landed a role in the BBC series Casualty, playing the controversial character Emilia Gold across three episodes.

Known for her powerful voice, vintage glamour and cinematic performance style, Bethzienna first captured national attention on The Voice UK, where she was championed by Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones.

Their blind‑audition duet ‘Cry To Me’ has since reached over 2.5 million views, with the pair reuniting again for the series final.

Born in Barry and raised on Welsh musical culture, Bethzienna’s influences span blues, soul and iconic performers including Shirley Bassey, Elvis Presley and Ella Fitzgerald.

Her early career saw her reach the finals of S4C’s Wowffactor, perform across Europe with Popty, and begin releasing original Welsh‑language music while still in her teens.

Alongside music, Bethzienna has built a successful acting career with roles in Skins, Our Girl, Warren, We Hunt Together and most recently Casualty.

Her stage work has earned critical praise from The Guardian for both her debut in The Assassination of Katie Hopkins and her standout performance in Tales of the Brothers Grimm.

As a songwriter, she has collaborated with Nik Kershaw, Gary Clark and Mark Nevin through Chris Difford’s renowned retreats, and wrote “Welcome Home” for the charity Never Such Innocence – recorded at Abbey Road and later reaching the semi‑finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Bethzienna is also the founder of The Sing It Out Project, a charity using music and creative expression to support confidence, wellbeing and connection for young people and communities.

Nation Cymru sat down with Bethzienna recently to discuss her new era of music-making, and what’s been going on in her very busy life since we last enjoyed her presence on our screens and speakers.

Until recently, it had been a while since we last heard from you, what have you been up to in the meantime?

I have been very busy creating my new projects for the past 2 years. I’ve since had a little role in We Hunt Together with Steff Rhodri and Eve myles , as well as playing the role of Amelia Gold on Casualty.

I’ve also been touring my own headline show and have recently finished setting up a brand new charity.

Tell us more about the charity!

The charity is called the Sing it Out Project and is to support children who want a career in the music industry I think as a nation we can often be overlooked and feel isolated from bigger opportunities and I want to bridge that gap.

We provide songwriting workshops that are centred around writing songs to express and have a voice, centred around mental health. Winners of the annual competition get to record ina. Studio and perform at a huge festival

You’ve also been acting in some incredible roles, is this something you’re still keeping up with too?

Yes, I love being an actress. It’s just as and when as it can be a tough industry but when the roles appear it’s always worth the wait

Do you have plans to make more music with Cosh? An album perhaps?

I have around 6 singles coming out and am currently working on my first EP with Cosh.

We start in the studio this month on new works and I couldn’t be more excited.

So what’s next – Any plans to take the music out on tour?

I am hoping by next year everyone will be sick of my face ! Haha … I hope not, but I intend to go for broke and put on a tour as well as appearing on as many festivals as I can.

I’m also hoping The Sing it Out project has an amazing first year and continues to grow from strength to strength.

A big year ahead for sure. But exciting.

More music is coming soon from Bethzienna, who is currently working on new material with Yws Gwynedd and Rich James Roberts at Ferlas Studio, Penrhyndeudraeth.

Listen to Bethzienna’s new single on Spotify and all other streaming platforms and keep up to date with her latest news and releases on Instagram.

Find out more about the Sing it Out Project here.

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