Bethzienna: Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones-approved Welsh singer shares new music

Stephen Price

A Welsh entrant from the Voice UK who has been championed by Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones has released a double A-side single today.

Wowffactor finalist and The Voice UK standout, Bethzienna has embarked on a new era with her Recordiau Côsh debut: the double A‑side Creep / Dacw ’Nghariad, released today.

Known for her powerful voice, vintage glamour and cinematic performance style, Bethzienna first captured national attention on The Voice UK, where she was championed by Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones.

Their blind‑audition duet ‘Cry To Me’ has since reached over 2.5 million views, with the pair reuniting again for the series final.

Born in Barry and raised on Welsh musical culture, Bethzienna’s influences span blues, soul and iconic performers including Shirley Bassey, Elvis Presley and Ella Fitzgerald.

Her early career saw her reach the finals of S4C’s Wowffactor, perform across Europe with Popty, and begin releasing original Welsh‑language music while still in her teens.

Alongside music, Bethzienna has built a successful acting career with roles in Skins, Our Girl, Warren, We Hunt Together and most recently Casualty.

Her stage work has earned critical praise from The Guardian for both her debut in The Assassination of Katie Hopkins and her standout performance in Tales of the Brothers Grimm.

As a songwriter, she has collaborated with Nik Kershaw, Gary Clark and Mark Nevin through Chris Difford’s renowned retreats, and wrote “Welcome Home” for the charity Never Such Innocence – recorded at Abbey Road and later reaching the semi‑finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Bethzienna is also the founder of The Sing It Out Project, a charity using music and creative expression to support confidence, wellbeing and connection for young people and communities.

Creep / Dacw ’Nghariad introduces a new era of Bethzienna’s artistry – blending blues, soul, orchestral arrangements and her signature cinematic intensity into a sound entirely her own.

The double A‑side is released on Recordiau Côsh today across all major streaming platforms.

Nation Cymru sat down with Bethzienna to discuss her new era of music-making, and what’s been going on in her very busy life since we last enjoyed her presence on our screens and speakers.

Congratulations on the new music – tell us more about the tracks and how they came about

I had heard Dacw ‘Nghariad through a sofar sessions in Cardiff and I was at that time looking for a traditional Welsh folk song that I could transform into a Celtic tribal, blues vibe. It felt perfect to me and I had a lot of fun creating it.

Creep is a song that I wrote about being territorial and is an ode to all my fellow Scorpios. It’s tongue in cheek for sure. I took inspiration from Jasmine Sullivan for the production.

It’s been a while since we last heard from you, what have you been up to in the meantime?

I have been very busy creating my new projects for the past 2 years. I’ve since had a little role in We Hunt Together with Steff Rhodri and Eve myles , as well as playing the role of Amelia Gold on Casualty.

I’ve also been touring my own headline show and have recently finished setting up a brand new charity.

Tell us more about the charity!

The charity is called the Sing it Out Project and is to support children who want a career in the music industry I think as a nation we can often be overlooked and feel isolated from bigger opportunities and I want to bridge that gap.

We provide songwriting workshops that are centred around writing songs to express and have a voice, centred around mental health. Winners of the annual competition get to record ina. Studio and perform at a huge festival

You’ve also been acting in some incredible roles, is this something you’re still keeping up with too?

Yes, I love being an actress. It’s just as and when as it can be a tough industry but when the roles appear it’s always worth the wait

Do you have plans to make more music with Cosh? An album perhaps?

I have around 6 singles coming out and am currently working on my first EP with Cosh.

We start in the studio this month on new works and I couldn’t be more excited.

So what’s next – Any plans to take the music out on tour?

I am hoping by next year everyone will be sick of my face ! Haha … I hope not, but I intend to go for broke and put on a tour as well as appearing on as many festivals as I can.

I’m also hoping The Sing it Out project has an amazing first year and continues to grow from strength to strength.

A big year ahead for sure. But exciting.

Listen to Bethzienna’s double single on Spotify and all other streaming platforms and keep up to date with her latest news and releases on Instagram.

Find out more about the Sing it Out Project here.

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