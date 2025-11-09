Betsan shares debut Welsh language track, Awst

Stephen Price

Up and coming singer-songwriter Betsan has shared her first ever Welsh language single as part of an innovative system designed to support new Welsh language talent.

Following the release of debut tracks from Cyn Cwsg, BERIAN, Ffion Campbell-Davies, Lleucu Non and Coron Moron over the past eighteen months, UNTRO announced its latest collaboration — Betsan (Betsan Lees) — whose first Welsh-language track ‘Awst’ (August) arrived this Friday.

Originally from Cardiff, Betsan now writes her neo-soul pop songs from her bedroom in London. Since releasing her debut single ‘Keeping Score’ at the start of the year, the singer-songwriter has continued to translate her emotions into music, weaving tender melodies with rich harmonies.

Influenced by artists such as Olivia Dean, Eloise and Nectar Woode, Betsan explains: “I wrote ‘Awst’ for my best friend after he lost someone suddenly. The song talks about wanting to be there for him, as he has been for me in the past. It’s a nostalgic look back at August, when darkness was light and rain was sunshine”.

Curated by Klust following support from the BBC Horizons Launchpad Fund earlier this year, the track was produced by Ifan Pritchard.

Untro launched back in 2024 to help support new Welsh artists to release their first single and to create promotional photos and videos.

Untro is a collaboration between PYST, Creative Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Lŵp/S4C and Klust which aims to represent, coordinate and promote tracks from new artists from Wales, providing them with the skills needed to learn about the process of releasing and promoting songs digitally.

By combining the resources and expertise that all five partners provide, Untro aims to equip artists to move forward on their journey while also helping Welsh labels work with artists on future campaigns.

Inclusivity

Untro’s aim is to create a more inclusive and accessible musical landscape in Wales.

Working in partnership with Creative Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Lŵp and Klust, UNTRO will release the first singles of new artists, with the promotion and distribution campaigns to be coordinated by PYST.

Each artist will release a digital single an receive a mentoring session from BBC Radio Cymru producers, an extended interview on Klust’s bilingual music website, professional photos as well as the delivery of a music video with the support of the PYST x Lŵp Music Video Fund.

Listen to Awst and more from Betsan on all streaming services.