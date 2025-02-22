Betsan shares powerful new single for LGBT history month

Stephen Price

Rising solo artist, Betsan, has released her latest single, ‘Brwydr Balchder’ (Battle of Pride) – perfectly timed with LGBT history month – taking an unapologetic stand against homophobia, transphobia, and societal judgment.

With its hypnotic groove and whispering intro, the track invites listeners to “think deeply and tune into what’s brewing within the beat”.

The song weaves in news-like headlines marking significant moments in LGBT history, highlighting the ongoing impact of homophobia and transphobia.

The striking chorus “Beth sy’n bod a hi, beth sy’n bod a fe, beth sy’n bod a nhw, wel beth sy’n bod a chi?” challenges those who spread hate, flipping the narrative to hold them accountable.

‘Brwydr Balchder’ is a bold track urging listeners to reflect, unite, educate, and respect all sexual orientations and gender identities should be embraced and respected.

Rhydd

Brwydr Balchder is one of the standout tracks from Betsan’s recently released EP, Rhydd.

Featuring six tracks, this EP is a culmination of years of personal growth, reflection, and a celebration of a dream finally accomplished. Each song encapsulates a different chapter of Betsan’s journey, offering listeners a raw yet uplifting exploration of life’s challenges and triumphs.

Betsan’s musical journey began at 18, performing as a drummer in bands like Alcatraz and Johnny Panic.

Over the years, her talents evolved, leading her to play percussion and sing backing vocals with Daniel Lloyd and Mr Pinc during her time in north Wales.

Upon returning to south Wales, she became a lead vocalist for Freshold, a hip-hop band that marked a significant turning point in her vocal career. Simultaneously, she was invited to sing with Welsh hip-hop group Genod Droog, further broadening her musical repertoire.

Betsan then fully found her voice as the lead vocalist for the funk/soul band Kookamunga, which she describes as the pinnacle of her vocal experiences, living her dream within her favourite genre.

Currently, she leads the rockabilly band Pwdin Reis, a group she is deeply passionate about. With two albums already released, Betsan cherishes the band’s vibrant energy and ongoing creativity, with exciting plans to record more music this year.

Acclaim

These diverse experiences across genres have profoundly influenced Betsan’s artistry, inspiring her to pursue her long-held dream of creating her own music.

Betsan worked with celebrated producer, Branwen Munn, for the EP, reflecting growing success and acclaim for Munn who has produced some of the most exciting music coming from Wales this decade.

She shared: “Deep in my gut, I’ve always had a burning desire to create my own music rather than just perform other people’s music, which has and is great.

“But now, I feel accomplished, balanced, and deeply grateful.”

Betsan’s EP is available on all major streaming platforms and also available to buy on CD.

Follow her journey on social media.

