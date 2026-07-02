Big Pit’s Underground Tour available for free this summer

Nation Cymru staff

Visitors to Big Pit National Coal Museum will be able to experience the Underground Tour for free through the whole of the school summer holidays this year, as part of ‘Haf o Hwyl’, a series of accessible fun and family friendly activities planned at the Museum.

The Underground Tour at Big Pit takes visitors 300ft underground to the coal face with an expert guide, many of whom either themselves worked or had family members work as a coal miner. The tour, which attracts visitors from around the world, offers visitors a unique insight into what it was like for the thousands of people who worked underground in the coal fields of south Wales.

As with all Amgueddfa Cymru museums, entry to Big Pit is free. A charging trial for the Underground Tour has been in place since last year. The free entry period over the summer holidays means that families and visitors to Big Pit will be able to enjoy the guided Underground Tour for free, as well as the range of other free displays and buildings at Big Pit such as the Pithead Baths, King Coal: The Mining Experience, and historic colliery buildings.

Brian Lewis, Head of Big Pit National Coal Museum said: “Whether you’re a regular visitor or this is your first visit to us, Big Pit is a great day out and has plenty of activities and events taking place this summer for everyone to enjoy.

“Our world-famous Underground Tour is a big hit with visitors, so we’re delighted to be able to offer free entry for the tour over the summer holidays. School visits are free throughout the year, and we offer several free community weekends too.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming as many visitors and families as possible over the summer to experience this unique part of Wales’ industrial history.”

Alongside the free Underground Tours, a VIB (Very Important Bear) will be visiting Big Pit throughout the summer holidays – resident bear Butty, who loves a selfie. There will also be creative hands-on sessions exploring the hobbies and sports of mining communities, and special activities such as crafts and games themed around ‘Miners’ Fortnight’, inspired by the two weeks’ holiday miners would receive each summer.

In the first of her official visits to all seven of Wales’ national museums, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan is visiting Big Pit today [Thursday 2 July].

Welcoming the news of the free Underground Tours and summer activities for families at Big Pit, the Cabinet Minister said: “Big Pit is one of Wales’ most treasured cultural sites and it is fantastic that even more families and visitors will be able to experience the world-famous Underground Tour this summer, and for free. This supports our priority as a government that everyone in Wales should have access to the arts and our rich cultural heritage.

“The history of our coalfield communities are an important part of our national story, and Big Pit tells those stories with real power and authenticity. I’d encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity and visit Big Pit this summer – there really is something for all the family to enjoy.”

Free Underground Tours will be available between 18 July – 1 September. These are bookable on the day, subject to availability. For those wishing to guarantee a tour and a specified time slot, Job-a-Knock tickets are available to purchase in advance. These are £8 each, and £7 for children.

More information on Big Pit’s summer events and activities, and details for booking the Underground Tour are available at museum.wales/BigPit