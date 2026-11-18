Nation.Cymru staff

A giant theme park entertainment venue – the largest of its kind in the UK – is to open in the Welsh capital creating 100 jobs.

Gravity MAX is coming to The Capitol Centre in Cardiff, bringing a flagship urban theme park entertainment venue, with a full range of competitive and immersive socialising activities, and food and beverage retailers.

Set to open in early 2027, the new entertainment venue will bring a full range of competitive socialising activities, including multi-level electric go-karting, bowling, Lab Rat escape rooms, 18-hole street golf, virtual reality experiences, Immersive Gamebox, interactive gaming, arcade attractions.

The assortment of activities will be complemented with food and beverage offers, live music and sports events, including a Heineken Sports Bar, all under the umbrella of Gravity MAX.

NewRiver, owner of The Capitol, is investing a total of £12 million into redevelopment as part of their turnaround strategy for the shopping centre, aiming to regenerate formerly vacant retail space and create a vibrant centre of entertainment in the heart of Cardiff.

Along with delivering Gravity MAX, other developments to the site include a new dedicated 24-hour entrance to The Gym, space for new restaurant operators, upgrades to car parking, and a refreshed look with new signage and branding throughout the centre.

Gravity Max will occupy 85,000 square feet, taking a 20-year lease at the site. With existing Gravity Max venues in Westfield Stratford and Liverpool ONE, this will be the brand’s fifth and largest venue taking its portfolio up to 21 venues.

The new Cardiff venue is set to boost the local economy, enrich the day-to-night offer and create around 100 new jobs in the Cardiff city centre.

Planning consent has already been secured, and development is underway, with Gravity MAX Cardiff expected to open in early 2027.

Sophie Shannon, Director of Asset Management at NewRiver, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing Gravity MAX’s first Welsh venue and its largest in the UK, which will create an exciting and unparalleled leisure experience in the heart of the City for all age groups.

“As well as creating new jobs and supporting the local economy, introducing Gravity MAX will transform The Capitol into Cardiff’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, where families and friends can come together. This new agreement represents the successful delivery of our turnaround strategy for the centre, transforming it into a more relevant and vibrant destination for today’s consumers.”

Michael Harrison, Co-founder of Gravity MAX said: “Gravity MAX Cardiff marks our fifth and largest UK venue, and with state-of-the-art competitive socialising activities available, there really is ‘everything for everyone’ in this department store of fun. The combination of location, scale and NewRiver’s vision for The Capitol makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity.

“This will be one of our largest and most ambitious venue to date, delivering a premium entertainment experience, attracting visitors, creating more jobs and offering a dynamic experience for all ages. We are on-site, targeting opening in early 2027 and we very much look forward to becoming an important part of Cardiff’s leisure scene, creating a destination that people return to again and again.”