Biggest feature film shot entirely in Wales released today

Action-thriller HAVOC – the biggest feature film ever shot entirely in Wales according to a recent report – gets its highly anticipated released on Netflix today (Friday, April 25), complete with Welsh subtitles.

HAVOC, starring Tom Hardy and written/directed by Welsh-born Gareth Evans (The Raid, Apostle, Gangs of London) follows a deal gone wrong and a bruised detective having to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son.

The production was shot at Great Point Studios in Cardiff, Dragon Studios in Bridgend and on location across South Wales.

Wales has become one of Netflix’s key production hubs, and has been the filming location for iconic shows like the hit Netfix original Sex Education which was shot at various locations across south Wales over four hugely successful seasons.

Thanks to Creative Wales support – the teen comedy drama was able to create a significant amount of job opportunities locally, as well as over 60 trainee and apprenticeship positions for young Welsh creatives, many of whom went on to secure full time roles.

Boost

An economic impact report recently published by Netflix reveals that its productions in Wales have contributed over £200 million to the UK economy since 2020, supporting over 500 businesses from all over Wales in that time.

In a nod to its Welsh roots, Netflix has ensured that HAVOC will be available to view with Welsh-language subtitles, much like The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds and Dal Y Mellt which was the first S4C Welsh-language drama picked up by Netflix.

HAVOC is the latest in a long line of major TV and film productions filmed in Wales thanks to Welsh Government backing through Creative Wales: from HBO’s House of the Dragon, to Amazon’s recently announced Young Sherlock and the much-acclaimed recent cinematic release Mr Burton.

The £28.6 million of production funding Creative Wales has invested so far in the screen sector is projected to bring an additional £342 million of additional spend into the Welsh economy, meaning for every £1 it has invested, Creative Wales has seen nearly £12 invested back in the Welsh economy.

This investment has delivered 420 trainee placements and apprenticeships, ensuring a thriving pipeline of skilled professionals.

Creative talent

Anna Mallet, Vice President of Production, UK, Netflix, said: “From Sex Education to The Crown, and now to HAVOC, some of our most beloved titles were filmed or produced in Wales.

“Blessed with incredible creative talent and beautiful natural landscapes, Wales is an amazing place to make entertainment, so Netflix is delighted that our Welsh productions can continue to create such enduring cultural and economic opportunities.”



Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: “We are immensely proud of our Welsh creative industries, which employ over 35,000 talented individuals, and the world-class infrastructure we have in place for film and TV productions.

“We are proud to work closely with Netflix, HBO, Amazon and others to bring major productions to Wales. Collaborations like this create jobs, training opportunities and major spend within our economy and are a global platform to showcase everything we offer as a nation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

