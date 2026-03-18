Biggest Welsh music festival outside of Wales to take place in Glastonbury this spring

Amelia Jones

A vibrant live music festival featuring an all-Welsh lineup is set to take place in Glastonbury again this year, celebrating the best of Welsh music and creativity.

All Roads festival which is held in Glastonbury, Somerset will take place on the May bank holiday (May 1-3 2026) – this year being its fifth incarnation in the music festival capital of the UK.

The three-day event was created to celebrate Welsh artists and creative culture, with the festival considered the biggest Welsh music event to take place outside of Wales..

Hosted at The King Arthur in Glastonbury, the festival transforms the iconic grassroots venue into a hub for live music, art and performance, creating an intimate space where creativity, community and Welsh culture come together.

Camping fields will be set up at Paddington Hill Farm, just beneath Glastonbury’s historic Tor.

The event will feature Welsh bands, DJs, visual artists, and performers with collaborators from elsewhere.

The artists announced so far include: alternative rock band Chroma, psych-folk band Mwsog, contemporary traditional Carreg Lafar and six-piece Waterpistol.

Talking about the festival, organisers said: “It’s been 5 years since the golden lands of Somerset first felt the rumble on the Welsh sonic invasion. Back then, we had a dream, a venue, a campsite, some nutters just like us and no fire pit.

“Now, come this half a decade of decadence, we are the kings of queens of Glastonbury’s magic streets and hills for that whole mystical Beltane weekend. The ancestors of its ancient collaborate dream. Still a bunch of nutters, but now with a pretty hefty fire pit.

“Come and honour this seismic moment with us in the same old way. By celebrating everything creative from our land in audio, visual, physical and spiritual revelry.”

The festival takes place over the early May bank holiday weekend, coinciding with the ancient Celtic celebration of Beltane, a time traditionally associated with renewal, creativity and community. Organisers say the timing reflects the festival’s spirit of artistic expression and cross-border cultural exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Roads Festival (@all_roads_festival)

Alongside the live performances, the weekend will also offer a programme of visual art, collaborative projects and late-night DJ sets, creating a space where audiences can experience a wide range of contemporary Welsh creativity in the heart of Glastonbury.

You can camp for the full weekend for £80, go for the weekend for £50 or just attend for a day from £15.

You can get tickets for the event here.