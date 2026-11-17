Amelia Jones

A new supernatural horror film starring Billie Piper is set to bring the landscapes and working-class communities of south Wales to the big screen.

The film, titled Sketchbook, will be set on the outskirts of an old iron town somewhere between Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare, although its director has chosen not to identify the exact location.

Swansea-born filmmaker Jamie Jones is behind the project, which will explore themes of family separation, social exclusion and mental health against the backdrop of Wales’ industrial heritage.

Jones, who won a BAFTA Cymru breakthrough award for his feature film debut Obey, said he wanted to create a horror film that combined the excitement of the genre with important social issues.

Piper, best known for her roles in Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Netflix drama Collateral, will play a single working-class mother who is reunited with her son after years apart in foster care. Child actor Woody Norman, known for his role in C’mon C’mon, will play her son.

The film begins with Norman’s character returning home to his mother after spending time in foster care.

His mother’s struggles to cope as a single parent form the emotional heart of the story, with the rejection felt by her son becoming the catalyst for the horror that follows.

A sketchbook provides the young character with a way to express his emotions and regain a sense of control, with his drawings becoming increasingly important as the story develops.

The director said he had drawn on real social experiences, including his own experiences of mental health, neurodiversity and the care system.

Although the story is not specifically about Welsh identity, the director said setting it in Wales was important to him. He wants to capture the visual character of the country’s former iron towns, including their industrial landscapes, working-class communities and distinctive atmosphere.

He said:”It’s not necessarily about being Welsh, or about Wales, per say, but I want to set it in Wales because that’s where I’m from.

“I would like to do that as much as possible, if you’re from somewhere, I think it’s good to set things in a place you know and you know the texture, the nuances and the humour.

“Which helps make it all entertaining. I wanted to get the visual language of the old iron towns in there… but I’m not going to locate it specifically.”

He added that he hoped the film would give international audiences an opportunity to experience a part of Wales they might not otherwise see on screen.

With production expected to begin in February, Sketchbook will be another opportunity to showcase Wales as a setting for major film productions, while bringing the country’s industrial heritage and communities into an international spotlight.